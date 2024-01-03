RSC Cancels Performances Due to Flood Risk

The Royal Shakespeare Company cancelled performances of The Box of Delights and The Fair Maid of the West due to flood risks in Stratford-upon-Avon.

The conpany issued a statement saying: "due to rising water levels and a high risk of flooding in and around the Stratford-upon-Avon area, we have had to cancel this evening's (2 January) performances of The Box of Delights and The Fair Maid of the West."

More than 300 flood warnings are in place in England after Storm Henk brought heavy rain and strong winds on Tuesday.

The Box of Delights plays until 7 January and The Fair Maid of the West plays until 14 January

Photo credit: The Fair Maid of the West, Ali Wright © RSC