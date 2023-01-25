ROSE, Starring Maureen Lipman, to Receive West End Transfer

Maureen Lipman is to return to the West End in Martin Sherman's Rose. Following successful runs at the Hope Mill Theatre in Manchester and London's Park Theatre, the show will run at the Ambassador's Theatre for only 28 performances.

Lipman said: "I am delighted to be putting Rose back on her bench for a limited run at the Ambassadors in May. I thought I could never have the power to revisit Martin Sherman's mystical, magical deeply philosophical and wildly funny creation, but Rose is in my blood, and she has to be revived."

Sherman said: "Maureen Lipman's performance as Rose is the greatest gift a playwright could ever dream of. Performance is perhaps the wrong word; she totally inhabits the role, the woman, the space, the language, the times, the events."

Rose is directed by Scott Le Crass, with design by David Shields, musical composition and sound design by Julian Star and lighting design by Jane Lalljee.

The show will play at Ambassador's Theatre for 28 performances, from 23 May - 18 June.

Tickets go on sale on Friday at 12pm.

Photo Credit: Pamela Raith