ROH Announces Upcoming Cast Changes

Joseph Calleja has withdrawn from all Attila concert performances due to illness. The role of Foresto will be sung by Stefan Pop.

Romanian tenor Stefan Pop made his ROH debut in 2012, singing the role of Nemorino (L'elisir d'amore). This Season he made his role debut as Cavaradossi in Tosca, opposite Angela Gheorghiu in the title role. Pop has also performed at Vienna State Opera, Opéra de Paris, Hamburg State Opera, Deutsche Oper Berlin, Opernhaus Zurich and Teatro Real Madrid.

Italian conductor Speranza Scappucci makes her Royal Opera debut conducting these special concert performances of Attila. A rare opportunity to experience one of Verdi's most stirring operas with a fantastic cast that includes Ildar Abdrazakov as the conquering Attila, María José Siri as Odabella, daughter of the Lord of the fateful Aquileia, and Simon Keenlyside as the heroic Roman General Ezio.

Cavalleria rusticana / Pagliacci (until 20 July)

Fabio Sartori has withdrawn from the performance of Pagliacci on Thursday 14 July as he is continuing to recover from COVID-19. The role of Canio will be performed by Marco Berti.

In addition, Aigul Akhmetshina has withdrawn from the performances of Cavalleria rusticana on Thursday 14 and Sunday 17 (matinee) July due to suffering with COVID-19. The role of Lola will be performed by Martina Belli.

Italian tenor Marco Berti made his Royal Opera debut in 2002 as Gabriele Adorno (Simon Boccanegra). He has since sung Pinkerton (Madama Butterfly), Manrico (Il trovatore), Don José (Carmen) and Calaf (Turandot) for The Royal Opera. He performs regularly at La Scala, Metropolitan Opera, New York, Opéra de Paris, Arena di Verona, Liceu, Barcelona, Los Angeles Opera, San Francisco Opera and in Beijing and Tokyo.

Italian mezzo-soprano Martina Belli made her Royal Opera debut in 2015 as Lola (Cavalleria rusticana) and reprised the role in the 2017/18 Season. Her operatic appearances include performances at La Scala, Milan, Palau des les Art Reina Sofia, Valencia, Concertgebouw Amsterdam, Teatro dell'Opera di Roma, Teatro Regio di Parma, Teatro San Carlo, Naples and the Macerata Opera Festival.