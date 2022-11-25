Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
QUEENZ â€“ THE SHOW WITH BALLS is Coming to the West End Next Week

The production will open at London's Arts Theatre on Thursday 1st December and run until Sunday 4th December 2022.Â Â 

Nov. 25, 2022 Â 
Queenz - The Show with Balls will be strutting to London's Arts Theatre next week! Queenz - The Show with Balls will open at London's Arts Theatre on Thursday 1st December and run until Sunday 4th December 2022.

Queenz - The Show with Balls is the ground-breaking, life-affirming drag extravaganza that has swept the UK, following their phenomenal debuts on ITV's Walk the Line and the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. This iconic new show features incredible LIVE vocals with no lip-syncing!

Join these death-dropping divas in the West End this December for a sequin-clad pop party featuring classics from The Spice Girls, Lady Gaga, Little Mix, Beyonce, Shakira, and everything in between.

Show creator and producer, David Griego, said: "Queenz is true escapism; you get to leave your worries at the door, laugh, sing, and party with a bunch of 6-foot drag queens, and, most importantly, leave the night feeling fierce, fabulous, and empowered." The chance to bring the show to London means a lot to all of us, but the cast has been completely blown away and can't wait to give the West End something truly special this holiday season".

From backstreet bars to West End stars, the Queenz cast are a mix of phenomenal singers and dancers who have joined forces to create the world's number one Drag Vocal Supergroup. They have gained superstar followers, sold out at the Edinburgh Fringe, and played to thousands across the country this year and now they're on a mission for world domination.

Josh aka Candy Caned explained: "I still have to pinch myself that our show is heading to the West End and the original of home of SIX! I can't wait to tread the boards where so many phenomenal Queens have slayed before!"

Tickets for Queenz - The Show with Balls at the Arts Theatre are on sale now.




