Punchdrunk Brings VIOLA'S ROOM to Woolwich in May

Punchdrunk, the internationally-acclaimed company that pioneered the breakthrough of immersive theatre in the UK, has announced the world premiere of new show Viola's Room, at the company's home in Woolwich this May for a limited run.

Barefoot, and wearing headphones, small groups of up to six at a time feel their way through a maze-like installation as an unseen narrator guides them on a sensory journey to reveal a story of innocence lost and obsession unleashed.

Written by Booker Prize-shortlisted Daisy Johnson, Viola's Room reimagines Barry Pain's classic gothic mystery The Moon-Slave for a new audience. It distils two decades of Punchdrunk's immersive practice into an intimate, linear, audio-driven adventure that promises to suffuse the dreams of those who dare to follow the light.

Felix Barrett said: ‘When The Burnt City closed, our laboratory opened, and Woolwich became Punchdrunk's home to experiment, play and develop - allowing us to prototype long held dreams and new ideas. Our ambition over the coming years is to open our doors as never before, offering audiences a chance to experience the evolution of these ideas from limited runs to larger-scale works. It's with great excitement that we prepare to welcome audiences to the first project in a new era of Punchdrunk shows, Viola's Room - an uncharted landscape - a moonlit fever dream.'

The production is conceived, directed and designed by Artistic Director Felix Barrett, with co-direction by Associate Director Hector Harkness (One Night, Long Ago; The Third Day) and design by Casey Jay Andrews, who was part of the design team on The Burnt City. Working with Punchdrunk for the first time are Lighting Designer Simon Wilkinson (Disney's Bedknobs and Broomsticks, Vanishing Point's Metamorphosis), and Sound Designer Gareth Fry (Complicité's The Encounter; V&A's David Bowie Is, Alice: Curiouser and Curiouser and Diva exhibitions).

A limited season is on sale from 18 March (General On Sale 20 March) with previews commencing from 14 May.

Viola's Room will take place at Punchdrunk's home at One Cartridge Place, Woolwich.