Prime Minister Boris Johnson Reveals Plans to Pilot Mass Virus Testing

They will test the scheme at indoor and outdoor venues in Salford next month.

The Stage has reported that the UK government is developing mass virus testing, which could potentially allow audiences to return to theatres this year without social distancing.

Prime minister Boris Johnson has revealed plans to pilot the scheme at indoor and outdoor venues in Salford ahead of a nationwide roll out, stating that it could be used "even for some of the most difficult sectors like theatre",

Johnson said that the plans include a "simple, quick and scaleable" test that could provide results in as little as 20 minutes, which would give people a "passport to mingle with everybody else who is similarly not infectious in a way that is currently impossible",

He continued to say:

"Theatres, and sports venues could test audience members one day and let in all those with a negative result, all those who are not infectious. Workplaces would be opened up to all the who test negative in the morning, to behave in a way that is exactly like a world before Covid," adding. "Work is underway now and we will get on at pace until we get there, round the clock. We're hopeful this approach will be widespread by the spring and if everything comes together, it may be possible even or some of the most difficult sectors like theatres to have life closer to normal before Christmas."

