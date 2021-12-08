Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
London Updates
Prime Minister Boris Johnson Announces Legal Mask Requirement for Theatres & Cinemas

Johnson shared, "There will be, of course, exceptions, where it's not practical, such as when eating, drinking, exercising, or singing." 

Dec. 8, 2021  

Today, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that the UK government will be expanding the legal requirement to wear a mask in public venues.

He stated, "Friday, we will further extend the legal requirement to wear a face mask to most public indoor venues, including theatres and cinemas." He continued, "There will be, of course, exceptions, where it's not practical, such as when eating, drinking, exercising, or singing."

Watch the press conference below:


