Police Escort Disruptive Audience Members From Performance of GREASE in London

Theatregoers were escorted from a recent performance of Grease in London, according to The Guardian. During the Saturday night performance at the Dominion Theatre, eight police officers and theatre staff lined the stairway as the disruptive audience members were escorted out, to cheers of "out, out, out!" from others in attendance. 

According to a Metropolitan police statement, “Shortly before 8.40pm on Saturday 26 August, police received reports of two men and two women causing a disturbance at a theatre in Tottenham Court Road, W1."

The statement reveals that officers attended and the group were escorted from the premises. No arrests were made and no injuries were reported.

Audience member Ryan Redmond told Sky News that two men and two women were being "rude and abusive" on the balcony, but refused to leave after being spoken to by staff. The alleged incident happened during the show's interval and delayed the second act from beginning by 20 minutes. No further details of the incident were revealed.

Read more on The Guardian and Sky News.

Grease is directed by Nikolai Foster and choreographed by Arlene Phillips and stars Louise Redknapp, Jason Donovan and Peter Andre in the role of Teen Angel, Dan Partridge as Danny, Olivia Moore as Sandy, Jocasta Almgill as Rizzo and Solomon Davy as Kenickie.

The musical features beloved songs, including Summer Nights, Greased Lightnin’, Hopelessly Devoted To You and You’re The One That I Want.  In 2022, Grease was seen by over 500,000 people in the West End, making it the Dominion Theatre’s most successful summer run since We Will Rock You. Grease recently received 4 WhatsOnStage Award nominations for Best Musical Revival, Best Choreography for Arlene Phillips and Best Supporting Performer in a Musical for original cast members Jocasta Almgill and Paul French.




