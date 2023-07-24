Show Of The Week: Tickets From Just £20 for GREASE THE MUSICAL

Have a blast this summer as Grease The Musical returns to wow the West End for another strictly limited season. 

Louise Redknapp* and Jason Donovan* star as ‘Teen Angel’ and Peter Andre* stars as ‘Vince Fontaine’ in this gritty, electrifying and ‘most dazzling version’ (Smooth FM) that plays at London’s Dominion Theatre from 2nd June until 28th October only. 

After a whirlwind summer romance, leather-clad greaser Danny and girl-next-door Sandy are unexpectedly reunited when she transfers to Rydell High for senior year. But can they survive the trials and tribulations of teenage life and find true love once more? 

Dan Partridge, Olivia Moore and Jocasta Almgill reprise their roles as Danny, Sandy and Rizzo in this acclaimed production that’s bursting with hits including Summer Nights, Greased Lightnin’, Hopelessly Devoted to You and You’re the One That I Want. Grease is directed by the Leicester Curve’s Artistic Director Nikolai Foster, and choreographed by the legendary Dame Arlene Phillips

*At selected performances. 

Star Casting performance dates Louise Redknapp will be performing the role of Teen Angel from: 2 June - 29 July (excluding Monday performances) 

Jason Donovan will be performing the role of Teen Angel from/on: 14 - 18 August 23 - 26 August 29 August - 15 September 18 - 21 September 25 September - 9 October 11 October 19 - 20 October 23 - 28 October (24 October evening performance only) 

Peter Andre will be performing the role of Vince Fontaine (alongside Jason Donovan as Teen Angel) from/on: 29 August – 2 September 11 – 15 September 18 – 21 September 19 October 

Peter Andre will be performing the role of Teen Angel and Vince Fontaine on/from: 16 September 22 September 16 October – 18 October

Grease: The Musical: Tickets From £20.00!

Offers and Validity:

Monday - Thursday (off peak)
Was £33 - Now £20
Was £45 - Now £20
Was £63 - Now £30
Was £75 - Now £40
Was £87 - Now £50

Friday and peak weeks
Was £45 - Now £25
Was £57 - Now £35
Was £71 - Now £45
Was £95 - Now £60
Was £107 - Now £70

Valid on all performances Monday - Friday including matinees from 24 July 2023 - 15 September 2023.
(Excl. Thursday 03 September matinee and Saturday performances other than 29 July 2023 and Saturday's in August)

Grease The Musical is at the Dominion Theatre until 28 October




