Pixie Lott and Killian Donnelly Will Lead 10th Anniversary Concert of MADE IN DAGENHAM

Pixie Lott and Killian Donnelly will lead the cast of the 10th Anniversary Concert of MADE IN DAGENHAM! The concert is set to be performed at the London Palladium on Saturday 16 March 2024. Further casting will be announced at a later date, for the concert directed by Shaun Kerrison.

Tickets will go on Public Sale on Thursday 14 December 10am. Pre-sale sign up opens on Tuesday 12 December at 10am, with pre-sale tickets available to purchase from 10am on Wednesday 13 December.

Inspired by a true story and based on the hit film, MADE IN DAGENHAM is a powerhouse musical comedy about friendship, love and the importance of fighting for what's right. With a critically acclaimed score, this raucously funny show really is the ultimate feel-good night out.

“If you want something done, ask a busy woman…”

Essex, 1968. When Ford's Dagenham car plant drops female workers' pay, mum Rita leads her friends in a battle against the mighty company and the corrupted union supposed to protect them. As the women's journey grows, so does the pressure. Can Rita keep up the fight and the happy home she's built?

Enduringly funny, touching and timeless, MADE IN DAGENHAM shows how ordinary people can do extraordinary things when they stand together.

The Concert is produced by Scott Garnham and Simon Schofield for Sisco Entertainment and directed by Shaun Kerrison (The Osmonds A New Musical UK Tour, Kiss Me Kate and My Fair Lady for BBC Proms, Resident Director The Lion King West End and Resident Director of Mary Poppins on Broadway). With a book by Richard Bean and music and lyrics by David Arnold and Richard Thomas, MADE IN DAGENHAM is based on the Woolley/Karlsen/Number 9 Motion Picture and performed by arrangement with Music Theatre International.

Pixie Lott is best-known as a music artist as well as appearing on The Voice and The X Factor as a judge. Since she made her stage debut in Nikolai Foster's West End production of Breakfast at Tiffany's, she has won ‘Best Supporting Actress' in the Indiex Film Festival for her performance in That's Just Me and recently finished filming for the ITV drama McDonald & Dodds. MADE IN DAGENHAM IN CONCERT will mark Pixie's musical theatre debut.

Killian Donnelly is currently starring in the role of Jean Valjean in Les Misérables in the West End, having also played Valjean in the UK and Ireland Tour. He has played The Phantom in the West End production of The Phantom of the Opera (His Majesty's Theatre) and he made his Broadway debut recreating the role of Charlie Price in Kinky Boots (Al Hirschfeld Theatre, New York), having originated the role in London (Adelphi Theatre) and for which he was nominated for a 2016 Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Musical and shortlisted for a 2015 Evening Standard Theatre Award for Best Musical Performance. Other credits include Bruce Bechdel in Fun Home (Gate Theatre Dublin), Jackie in Frank McGuinness' Donegal (Abbey Theatre, Dublin); Huey Calhoun in Memphis (Shaftesbury Theatre) for which he received a 2015 Olivier Award Nomination for

Best Actor in a Musical; Deco in The Commitments (Palace Theatre) directed by Jamie Lloyd; Tony in Billy Elliot the Musical (Victoria Palace Theatre).

Film includes: Howard in Christmas in Notting Hill (Hallmark); Charlie Price in Kinky Boots (Steel Heel Pictures) and Combeferre in Les Misérables (Working Title Films) directed by Tom Hooper.