Photos/Video: Rehearsals Begin For GET UP, STAND UP! THE BOB MARLEY MUSICAL

In the week of Jamaican Independence Day (6 August), rehearsals have begun for Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical with new video and photos released today. Check them out below!

With unlimited access to Marley's magical, revolutionary songs and a book by award-winning Lee Hall, acclaimed director Clint Dyer channels the creative quest and spiritual power of a universally embraced icon. The production brings a dynamic company of performers, led by Arinzé Kene as Bob Marley, that fuse with the finest reggae musicians to bring this exhilarating story of struggle, freedom and transformation from Trenchtown to the West End. The World Premiere musical begins performances at the Lyric Theatre on 1 October 2021 with an opening night on 20 October.

The musical is partnering with the Black Ticket Project where Arinze Kene is an official ambassador. Over the course 2021 1000 free tickets will be given to the project to distribute. Black Ticket Project is an award-winning bridge organisation founded by producer and writer Tobi Kyeremateng. They work with independent youth workers, youth organisations, school and charities, and cultural organisations to foster cultural experiences for Black young people. Further initiatives including participatory work between the organisation and the production are to be announced.

The full cast includes: Arinzé Kene (Bob Marley), Daniel Bailey, Craig Blake, Charles Blyth, Gabrielle Brooks (Rita Marley), Melissa Brown Taylor (Marcia Griffiths), Maxwell Cole, Athena Collins, Michael Duke, Kimmy Edwards, Raphael Estavia, Henry Faber, Cannon Hay, Shanay Holmes (Cindy Breakspeare), Savanna Jeffrey, Natey Jones (Peter Tosh), Sophia Mackay (Judy Mowatt), Rohan Pinnock-Hamilton, Cleopatra Rey, Julene Robinson, Jacade Simpson (Bunny Wailer), Nate Simpson, Archie Smith, Declan Spaine, Jaime Tait, Teddy Wills.

From the hills of rural Jamaica, armed only with his overwhelming talent and righteous beliefs, Bob Marley applied himself with resolute determination to achieve international acclaim for his prophetic musical message - a gospel of love and unity. Lose yourself to the rhythm of 'Exodus', 'No Woman No Cry', 'Waiting in Vain', 'Three Little Birds', 'I Shot the Sheriff', 'Could You Be Loved', 'Redemption Song' and many more.

Learn more and purchase tickets at GetUpStandUpTheMusical.com.