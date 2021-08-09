Photos/Video: In Rehearsal For BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at the Bristol Hippodrome

The Bristol Hippodrome has announced that it will reopen with the world premiere production of Disney's beloved 'tale as old as time' Beauty and the Beast.

Get a first look at all new rehearsal footage and photos below!

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Courtney Stapleton and Emmanuel Kojo will play the iconic lead roles, Belle and her Beast, as spectacular new designs and state-of-the-art technology fuse with the classic story, bringing the beloved tale to new life.

Performances will begin in Bristol on Wednesday 25 August, with other engagements also confirmed for Liverpool, Edinburgh, Cardiff and Dublin with more venues to be announced in due course. All tour dates and information at www.beautyandthebeastmusical.co.uk