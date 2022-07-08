Photos: WICKED Celebrates 6000 West End Performances

WICKED, the West End and Broadway musical phenomenon that tells the incredible untold story of the Witches of Oz, played its landmark 6000th performance at London's Apollo Victoria Theatre on 7 July.

Check out photos from the big night!

Already the 9th longest running West End musical in history, Wicked has now seen by more than 10 million people in London alone (and 60 million worldwide). The musical is the winner of more than 100 major international awards, including three Tony Awards, two Olivier Awards, a Grammy Award and ten theatregoer voted WhatsOnStage Awards (including 'Best New Musical' and three for 'Best West End Show').

Executive Producer (UK) Michael McCabe said: "As we reach the incredible milestone of 6000 performances, we take this opportunity to thank the remarkable team across the show, including our acting company, creatives, stage management, automation, lighting, sound, stage, wardrobe, wigs, orchestra, as well as all the management, venue and Box Office staff, whose professionalism and tireless dedication keeps the show running.

And to the more than 10 million people who have now seen Wicked in London, we offer our deepest gratitude."

Wicked currently stars: Lucie Jones (Elphaba), Helen Woolf (Glinda), Ryan Reid (Fiyero), Sophie-Louise Dann (Madame Morrible), Gary Wilmot (The Wizard), Carina Gillespie (Nessarose), Nicholas McLean (Boq), Simeon Truby (Doctor Dillamond), Amy Webb (Standby for Elphaba), Lisa-Anne Wood (Standby for Glinda), Yuki Abe, Kofi Aidoo-Appiah, Meg Astin, Alishia-Marie Blake, Pàje Campbell, Grace Chapman*, Michael Colbourne, Fergus Dale, Nolan Edwards, Nicola Espallardo, Danny Fogarty, Laura Harrison, Amie Hibbert, Lucie Horsfall, Samuel How, Christian Knight, Nick Len, Jasmine Leung, Maggie Lynne, Rhidian Marc, PaddyJoe Martin, Jessica-Alice McCluskey, Stacey McGuire, Harry Mills, Lewis Newton, Natalie Spriggs, Samantha Thomas, Joe Thompson-Oubari and James Titchener.

* Maternity cover for Maggie Lynne. Cast subject to change.

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked imagines a beguiling backstory and future possibilities to the lives of L. Frank Baum's beloved characters from The Wonderful Wizard of Oz and reveals the decisions and events that shape the destinies of two unlikely university friends on their journey to becoming Glinda The Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

Wicked has music and lyrics by multi-Oscar, Golden Globe and Grammy Award winner Stephen Schwartz (Godspell, Pippin, The Prince of Egypt, Disney's Pocahontas, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Enchanted and its forthcoming sequel Disenchanted). It is based on the bestselling novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire and written by Emmy and Tony Award nominee Winnie Holzman, creator of the landmark American television series My So-Called Life. Musical staging is by Tony Award-winner Wayne Cilento with direction by two-time Tony Award-winner Joe Mantello.