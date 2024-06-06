Photos: The Duke Of Edinburgh Attends Performances By The Cast Of & JULIET and National Youth Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Duke of Edinburgh, National Youth Theatre’s Royal Patron, visited the charity’s Creative Production House in north London this week to meet young people and creative professionals in the early stages of their careers to hear how they have benefited from NYT support.

His Royal Highness also enjoyed a performance from the 2024 NYT REP Company and the professional cast of & Juliet, who are rehearsing in the building and performed a song from the hit musical.

The NYT REP Company is a free industry-led alternative route into a career as a performer. This autumn this year’s cohort of 18 talented young people from around the UK will perform The War of the Worlds at Wilton’s Music Hall and Twelfth Night at the NYT Workshop Theatre. Full information www.nyt.org.uk/rep2024.

The professional production of the hit musical & Juliet is currently hiring rehearsal space in National Youth Theatre’s HQ ahead of embarking on a UK and Ireland tour opening at Manchester Opera House on 8 July 2024. The multi Olivier and WhatsOnStage award-winning production featuring the music of Swedish pop songwriter Max Martin, with a book by David West Read, is directed by NYT alumnus Luke Shepherd. More information: https://www.andjulietthemusical.co.uk/

National Youth Theatre’s state-of-the art rehearsal rooms are regularly hired out by leading West End and touring productions following a 2021 redevelopment, which was recognised by a RIBA London Award in 2023.

The event was also attended by representatives of a number of other arts charities, which The Duke of Edinburgh is Patron of, including: ADC Theatre Cambridge, Creative Youth & FUSE International, Edinburgh International Festival, Hall for Cornwall, National Youth Music Theatre, Northern Ballet Leeds, The Orpheus Centre, Production Guild of Great Britain, Reading Rep Theatre, Royal Exchange Theatre Manchester, Royal Theatrical Support Trust and Windsor Festival, who took part in a discussion to share their experience and ideas.

Photo Credit: Olivia Spencer

The cast of &Juliet and HRH the Duke of Edinburgh

The cast of &Juliet and HRH the Duke of Edinburgh

The cast of &Juliet and HRH the Duke of Edinburgh

The cast of &Juliet and HRH the Duke of Edinburgh

The cast of &Juliet and HRH the Duke of Edinburgh

Members of NYT and HRH the Duke of Edinburgh

Members of NYT and HRH the Duke of Edinburgh

Members of NYT and HRH the Duke of Edinburgh

Members of NYT and HRH the Duke of Edinburgh

HRH The Duke of Edinburgh and National Youth Theatre CEO & Artistic Director, Paul Roseby OBE

HRH The Duke of Edinburgh and National Youth Theatre CEO & Artistic Director, Paul Roseby OBE

HRH The Duke of Edinburgh and National Youth Theatre CEO & Artistic Director, Paul Roseby OBE

The cast of &Juliet and HRH the Duke of Edinburgh

The cast of &Juliet and HRH the Duke of Edinburgh

