Photos: TWELFTH NIGHT Prepares to Take the Stage at Shakespeare's Globe

Shakespeare’s comedy of mistaken identity, music and the madness of love, Twelfth Night, finds new life in the Globe Theatre for our Summer 2021 season.

Jul. 16, 2021  

Go inside rehearsals of Twelfth Night at Shakespeare's Globe. Directed by Associate Artistic Director of the Globe, Sean Holmes, this production see's the return of the cast from A Midsummer Night's Dream in addition to Artistic Director of the Globe Michelle Terry who will be playing Viola.

Shakespeare's comedy of mistaken identity, music and the madness of love, Twelfth Night, finds new life in the Globe Theatre for our Summer 2021 season. Illyria is a society in limbo, held captive by loss. Until a sea-drenched stranger arrives and unexpectedly unleashes the chaotic and transformative power of love.

Wild, surprising, fierce and funny, this fiery new production is directed by Globe Associate Artistic Director Sean Holmes and is infused with the mesmeric nostalgia and soulful music of the world of Americana.

Photo Credit: Mark Brenner

Prime Isaac, Sean Holmes

Nadine Higgin

Michelle Terry

Michelle Terry

Jacoba Williams

George Fouracres

The Cast of TWELFTH NIGHT


