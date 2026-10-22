Photos: THE SNOWMAN is Now Playing at Birmingham Rep
The production will run at The Rep until 1 November, before heading to the Peacock Theatre.
Birmingham Rep has released new production photos from its brand-new production of the Christmas classic, The Snowman, which began performances at The Rep this week. Check out the photos below!
The Snowman will have its press night in Birmingham on Thursday 29 October 2026 at 6pm, and will run at The Rep until 1 November, before heading to the Peacock Theatre, Sadler’s Wells’ home in the West End, for winter 2026, running from Saturday 21 November 2026 to Sunday 3 January 2027.
The production is based on the much-loved wordless picture book by Raymond Briggs published by Penguin and featuring Howard Blake’s acclaimed score, including the iconic Walking in the Air.
Sharing the role of The Boy in this enchanting new production, directed and choreographed by Olivier Award-winner Will Tuckett, are Felix Anderson, Jake Durant, Tristan Marwa and Tate Masuku. They are joined by an ensemble of dancers - Teague Applegate, Andrew Ashton, Serafina Sofia Barbieri, Ross Black, Natasha Chu, Eleanor Copping, Kynda Ng, Alice O’Brien, Andrii Osadchyi, Suzy Osadchyi, Ben Randall, Aaron Smyth.
Helming this new production is Olivier Award-winning director and choreographer, Will Tuckett (West Side Story (RSC/The Sage Gateshead), Into the Woods (Royal Opera House), and The Nutcracker (National Ballet of Japan)). He is joined by production designer Anna Fleischle (Punch, 2:22 A Ghost Story, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie and Hangmen) video designer Nina Dunn for PixelLux (Enoch Arden (New National Theatre, Tokyo), Othello (West End), 9 to 5 The Musical (West End, UK Tour, Australia, Korea)), Tony Award-winning illusions designer Chris Fisher (Stranger Things: The First Shadow (Broadway and West End), Back to the Future (Broadway, Tokyo, West End), The Hunger Games on Stage (Troubadour Canary Wharf) and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (West End and Worldwide) and puppet designer Daisy Beattie (The BFG (RSC), Spirited Away (Tokyo), The Enormous Crocodile (Roald Dahl Story Company).
Tahra Zafar, who has over 30 years of experience of live events in theatre, film and TV will be designing the Snowman costume. Her most recent iconic design is that of Paddington Bear in Paddington The Musical at The Savoy Theatre, for which she won an Olivier Award. Her many other credits include Antman III, Star Wars VII, In the Night Garden (her first collaboration with Will Tuckett), The Monster in Lady Gaga’s Monster Tour and she was responsible for 23,000 costumes for the London 2012 Olympic opening and closing ceremonies, including that of the late Queen Elizabeth’s II’s sky-diving double.
The creative team is completed by lighting designer Matt Daw, sound designer Kelsh Buckman-Drage, flying directors Floyd Hughes and Adam Bailey (for Flying By Foy), Amy Beadel CDG (For Grindrod Burton Casting), Emma Brunton (Associate Puppetry Director), Keziah Ferguson (Associate Production Designer) and Paul James Rooney (Assistant Director and Choreographer).
The original Rep production first opened to Birmingham audiences in 1993 and has charmed audiences young and old for 32 years, becoming The Rep’s longest-running production. The Snowman has embarked on UK tours, melting the hearts of families across the country, and broken records as the West End’s longest running festive show, with its 29-year seasonal residency at Sadler’s Wells’ Peacock Theatre.
Now, more than three decades after its original staging, Raymond Briggs’ cherished story returns in a fresh new production that will bring the timeless tale to life once again for new generations.
Photo Credit: Johan Persson
Andrew Ashton
Andrew Ashton and Tate Masuku
Tate Masuku and Andrew Ashton
Andrew Ashton and Tate Masuku
Andrew Ashton and Tate Masuku
Breaking Broadway alerts by text
Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.