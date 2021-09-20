Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: THE LAST FIVE YEARS, ROCK OF AGES, HEATHERS & More at WEST END LIVE 2021

Additional shows include The Lion King, Pippin and more!

Sep. 20, 2021  

Thousands of theatre fans flocked to Trafalgar Square in central London for West End LIVE 2021 - Europe's biggest free theatre festival - marking the emotional return of London's world-leading theatreland after 18 months of shutdown.

Check out photos from Day 2 featuring The Last Five Years, Children of Eden, Rock of Ages, Heathers: The Musical and more!

The weekend-long, free musical theatre festival has been going for over 15 years, and this year sees its best ever line-up, with nearly 50 shows and acts and around 700 performers.

Photo credit: Phillip Cowndley

Children of Eden
Children of Eden

Children of Eden
Children of Eden

Children of Eden
Children of Eden

Children of Eden
Children of Eden

Queenz
Queenz

Queenz
Queenz

Queenz
Queenz

Queenz
Queenz

Queenz
Queenz

Queenz
Queenz

Children of Eden
Children of Eden

Children of Eden
Children of Eden

Children of Eden
Children of Eden

Children of Eden
Children of Eden

Children of Eden
Children of Eden

Children of Eden
Children of Eden

Children of Eden
Children of Eden

Rock of Ages
Rock of Ages

Rock of Ages
Rock of Ages

Rock of Ages
Rock of Ages

Rock of Ages
Rock of Ages

Rock of Ages
Rock of Ages

Rock of Ages
Rock of Ages

Rock of Ages
Rock of Ages

Rock of Ages
Rock of Ages

Rock of Ages
Rock of Ages

Rock of Ages
Rock of Ages

The Last Five Years
The Last Five Years

The Last Five Years
The Last Five Years

The Last Five Years
The Last Five Years

The Last Five Years
The Last Five Years

The Last Five Years
The Last Five Years

The Last Five Years
The Last Five Years

The Last Five Years
The Last Five Years

The Last Five Years
The Last Five Years

The Last Five Years
The Last Five Years

The Last Five Years
The Last Five Years

The Last Five Years
The Last Five Years

The Last Five Years
The Last Five Years

Pippin
Pippin

Pippin
Pippin

Pippin
Pippin

Pippin
Pippin

Pippin
Pippin

Pippin
Pippin

Pretty Woman
Pretty Woman

Pretty Woman
Pretty Woman

Pretty Woman
Pretty Woman

Pretty Woman
Pretty Woman

The Lion King
The Lion King

The Lion King
The Lion King

The Lion King
The Lion King

Heathers: The Musical
Heathers: The Musical

Heathers: The Musical
Heathers: The Musical

Heathers: The Musical
Heathers: The Musical

Heathers: The Musical
Heathers: The Musical Heathers: The Musical

Photos: THE LAST FIVE YEARS, ROCK OF AGES, HEATHERS & More at WEST END LIVE 2021

Heathers: The Musical
Heathers: The Musical

Heathers: The Musical
Heathers: The Musical

Heathers: The Musical
Heathers: The Musical Heathers: The Musical

Heathers: The Musical
Heathers: The Musical

Heathers: The Musical
Heathers: The Musical

Heathers: The Musical
Heathers: The Musical


