Photos: THE LAST FIVE YEARS, ROCK OF AGES, HEATHERS & More at WEST END LIVE 2021

Thousands of theatre fans flocked to Trafalgar Square in central London for West End LIVE 2021 - Europe's biggest free theatre festival - marking the emotional return of London's world-leading theatreland after 18 months of shutdown.

Check out photos from Day 2 featuring The Last Five Years, Children of Eden, Rock of Ages, Heathers: The Musical and more!

The weekend-long, free musical theatre festival has been going for over 15 years, and this year sees its best ever line-up, with nearly 50 shows and acts and around 700 performers.