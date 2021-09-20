Photos: THE LAST FIVE YEARS, ROCK OF AGES, HEATHERS & More at WEST END LIVE 2021
Additional shows include The Lion King, Pippin and more!
Thousands of theatre fans flocked to Trafalgar Square in central London for West End LIVE 2021 - Europe's biggest free theatre festival - marking the emotional return of London's world-leading theatreland after 18 months of shutdown.
Check out photos from Day 2 featuring The Last Five Years, Children of Eden, Rock of Ages, Heathers: The Musical and more!
The weekend-long, free musical theatre festival has been going for over 15 years, and this year sees its best ever line-up, with nearly 50 shows and acts and around 700 performers.
Photo credit: Phillip Cowndley
Children of Eden
Children of Eden
Children of Eden
Children of Eden
Queenz
Queenz
Queenz
Queenz
Queenz
Queenz
Children of Eden
Children of Eden
Children of Eden
Children of Eden
Children of Eden
Children of Eden
Children of Eden
Rock of Ages
Rock of Ages
Rock of Ages
Rock of Ages
Rock of Ages
Rock of Ages
Rock of Ages
Rock of Ages
Rock of Ages
Rock of Ages
The Last Five Years
The Last Five Years
The Last Five Years
The Last Five Years
The Last Five Years
The Last Five Years
The Last Five Years
The Last Five Years
The Last Five Years
The Last Five Years
The Last Five Years
The Last Five Years
Pippin
Pippin
Pippin
Pippin
Pippin
Pippin
Pretty Woman
Pretty Woman
Pretty Woman
Pretty Woman
The Lion King
The Lion King
The Lion King
Heathers: The Musical
Heathers: The Musical
Heathers: The Musical
Heathers: The Musical Heathers: The Musical
Heathers: The Musical
Heathers: The Musical
Heathers: The Musical Heathers: The Musical
Heathers: The Musical
Heathers: The Musical
Heathers: The Musical