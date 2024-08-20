News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: THE 39 STEPS Celebrates West End Return With a Gala Night

The limited season at the Trafalgar Theatre must end on 28 September.

By: Aug. 20, 2024
Last night, Patrick Barlow's adaptation of Alfred Hitchcock’s classic spy thriller, The 39 Steps celebrated returning to the West End after a nine-year absence with a Gala Night at the Trafalgar Theatre, followed by post-show drinks at Walkers of Whitehall.  Guests included actors Bill Paterson, Kara Tointon, Gary Wilmot, David Cumming and Natasha Hodgson from Operation Mincemeat, Ben Ofoedu and Precious Muir. Check out photos below!

The cast of The 39 Steps is Tom Byrne as Richard Hannay, Safeena Ladha as Annabella Schmidt, Pamela and Margaret, Eugene McCoy as Clown 1 and Maddie Rice as Clown 2 (the first time this production has cast a female identifying actor as one of the Clowns), with Jacob Daniels and Hannah Parker as the understudies.

The 39 Steps won the Olivier and Whatsonstage Awards for Best Comedy in 2007 and took Broadway by storm, winning two Tony Awards and a Drama Desk Award in 2008.  The play, with its plucky spirit and dashing sense of British fun, has toured to 39 countries and played to over 3 million people worldwide.  

The 39 Steps is directed by Nicola Samer, with the original creative team of designer Peter McKintosh, lighting designer Ian Scott, sound designer Mic Pool and director of movement Toby Sedgwick.  Casting is by Abby Galvin.  This production is a remount of the award-winning production directed by Maria Aitken and adapted by Patrick Barlow. 

Photo Credit: DavidJensen

The 39 Steps Image
Ben Ofoedu and Precious Muir

The 39 Steps Image
The 39 Steps Image
Precious Muir

The 39 Steps Image
The 39 Steps Image
Marilyn Eardley and Edward Snape (producers)

The 39 Steps Image
Kerri Northcott and guest

The 39 Steps Image
The 39 Steps Image
Sam Williams

The 39 Steps Image
The 39 Steps Image
Patrick Barlow

The 39 Steps Image
The 39 Steps Image
Gary Wilmot and Sarah Hill

The 39 Steps Image
The 39 Steps Image
Edward Snape and Patrick Barlow

The 39 Steps Image
The 39 Steps Image
Michael J Hardwick

The 39 Steps Image
The 39 Steps Image
Chris Kowalski

The 39 Steps Image
Amy Anzel

The 39 Steps Image
The 39 Steps Image
Bill Paterson

The 39 Steps Image
The 39 Steps Image
Kara Tointon and guest

The 39 Steps Image
Kara Tointon

The 39 Steps Image
The 39 Steps Image
Sugapuff

The 39 Steps Image
Tom Byrne, Maddie Rice, Eugene McCoy and Safeena Ladha 

The 39 Steps Image
David Cumming and Natasha Hodgson

The 39 Steps Image
Alun Hood and Josefina Gabrielle

The 39 Steps Image
Jacob Daniels, Hannah Parker, Tom Byrne, Safeena Ladha, Maddie Rice, and Eugene McCoy

The 39 Steps Image
Tom Byrne, Safeena Ladha, Maddie Rice, and Eugene McCoy

The 39 Steps Image
Tom Byrne, Safeena Ladha, Maddie Rice, and Eugene McCoy

The 39 Steps Image
Tom Byrne, Maddie Rice, Eugene McCoy and Safeena Ladha,

The 39 Steps Image
Tom Byrne, Ed Snape (producer), Maddie Rice, Eugene McCoy, Safeena Ladha, and Marilyn Eardley (Producer)

The 39 Steps Image
Eugene McCoy 

The 39 Steps Image
Precious Muir and Michael J Hardwick 

The 39 Steps Image
(L-R) Nicola Samer (director) Patrick Barlow (writer) Toby Sedgwick (movement director)

The 39 Steps Image
Patrick Barlow (Writer) and Tom Byrne (Richard Hannay)

The 39 Steps Image
Amy Anzel 

The 39 Steps Image
Sam Williams 

The 39 Steps Image
Tom Byrne

The 39 Steps Image
Maddie Rice 

The 39 Steps Image
Safeena Ladha 

The 39 Steps Image
Tom Byrne and guest




