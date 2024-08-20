Photos: THE 39 STEPS Celebrates West End Return With a Gala Night

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Last night, Patrick Barlow's adaptation of Alfred Hitchcock’s classic spy thriller, The 39 Steps celebrated returning to the West End after a nine-year absence with a Gala Night at the Trafalgar Theatre, followed by post-show drinks at Walkers of Whitehall. Guests included actors Bill Paterson, Kara Tointon, Gary Wilmot, David Cumming and Natasha Hodgson from Operation Mincemeat, Ben Ofoedu and Precious Muir. Check out photos below!

The cast of The 39 Steps is Tom Byrne as Richard Hannay, Safeena Ladha as Annabella Schmidt, Pamela and Margaret, Eugene McCoy as Clown 1 and Maddie Rice as Clown 2 (the first time this production has cast a female identifying actor as one of the Clowns), with Jacob Daniels and Hannah Parker as the understudies.

The 39 Steps won the Olivier and Whatsonstage Awards for Best Comedy in 2007 and took Broadway by storm, winning two Tony Awards and a Drama Desk Award in 2008. The play, with its plucky spirit and dashing sense of British fun, has toured to 39 countries and played to over 3 million people worldwide.

The 39 Steps is directed by Nicola Samer, with the original creative team of designer Peter McKintosh, lighting designer Ian Scott, sound designer Mic Pool and director of movement Toby Sedgwick. Casting is by Abby Galvin. This production is a remount of the award-winning production directed by Maria Aitken and adapted by Patrick Barlow.

