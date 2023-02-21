Photos: See Son of a Tutu, Scarlett Harlett & More in Rehearsals for ACID'S REIGN

Acid's Reign, the sensational climate cabaret heading to VAULT Festival this March have released the first images of their all-star cast in rehearsals!

Check out photos below!

Award-winning drag queen, actor and activist, Son of a Tutu (Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Permissible Beauty, BBC Stories) will be playing the all-mighty Mother Nature. East London drag icon Scarlett Harlett (RuPaul's Drag Race UK Season 3) will be taking on the role of Sea, and all-star singer and drag king Jamie Fuxx will be portraying Air. Business tycoon Alex Acid will be played by actor Joshua Oakes-Rogers (The Red Book Ritual, The Sermon) and rounding off the cast and bursting onto the stage as Air is Mischa Velasco (University of Chichester Conservatoire).

Acid's Reign is a fully sustainable drag-cabaret play exploring the queerness of nature and how the climate crisis will continue to affect minority groups. From award-winning writer James McDermott and musical direction from Olivier-nominated Joe Beighton, Acid's Reign will debut at VAULT Festival in the brand spanking new cabaret venue, The Flair Ground.