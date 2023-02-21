Photos: See Son of a Tutu, Scarlett Harlett & More in Rehearsals for ACID'S REIGN
Acid’s Reign is a fully sustainable drag-cabaret play exploring the queerness of nature and how the climate crisis will continue to affect minority groups.
Acid's Reign, the sensational climate cabaret heading to VAULT Festival this March have released the first images of their all-star cast in rehearsals!
Check out photos below!
Award-winning drag queen, actor and activist, Son of a Tutu (Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Permissible Beauty, BBC Stories) will be playing the all-mighty Mother Nature. East London drag icon Scarlett Harlett (RuPaul's Drag Race UK Season 3) will be taking on the role of Sea, and all-star singer and drag king Jamie Fuxx will be portraying Air. Business tycoon Alex Acid will be played by actor Joshua Oakes-Rogers (The Red Book Ritual, The Sermon) and rounding off the cast and bursting onto the stage as Air is Mischa Velasco (University of Chichester Conservatoire).
Acid's Reign is a fully sustainable drag-cabaret play exploring the queerness of nature and how the climate crisis will continue to affect minority groups. From award-winning writer James McDermott and musical direction from Olivier-nominated Joe Beighton, Acid's Reign will debut at VAULT Festival in the brand spanking new cabaret venue, The Flair Ground.
Photo credit: Cam Harle
The cast
The cast
The cast
The cast
The cast
The cast
The cast
The cast
The cast
The cast
The cast
The cast
The cast
The cast
The cast
The cast
The cast
The cast
The cast