Photos: See Rosalie Craig, Indira Varma, Robert Bathurst & More at THE JOY OF TEXT West End Gala

We all have seen, read, (and screenshot) that funny, tragic or tragically funny text conversation on our phones. It might be an epic neighbourhood whatsapp drama about the recycling bins, or a toe curling apology after accidentally sending "Hey babe you up?" to your Mum at 3am.

Inspired by an hilarious exchange between her mum and brother that she has kept on her phone for years, film and theatre director Josie Rourke put together a fast, raucous and breathtaking "I can't believe you typed that" evening in support of the Platform Presents Playwrights Prize.

The cast included Aki Omoshaybi, Amanda Holden, Bessie Carter, Claire Forlani, David Mumeni, Denise Gough, Indira Varma, Lizzy Connolly, Nicholas Pinnock, Nicholas Burns, Nicola Stephenson, Oliver Chris, Pearl Mackie, Pippa Bennett-Warner, Robert Bathurst, Ronni Ancona, Rosalie Craig, Sally Phillips, Tamzin Outhwaite and Tracy Ann Oberman.

The writer's prize was founded in 2018 to provide opportunities for writers by giving them a cash prize, and the chance to have their work read and performed. It's judged by a prestigious industry panel. This year it feels more important than ever to do everything we can to get theatre and new and young careers back on their feet. As part of the night's fun, on the 25th April, guests at the Savoy Theatre hadthe chance to bid to have their favourite text exchanges performed by some of our leading actors.

The evening was produced by Isabella Macpherson of Platform Presents, Amy Gardner of Finite Films and Vix Brenninkmeijer.

Directed by Josie Rourke

Raising funds for the Ambassador Theatre Group Playwright's Prize in association with Platform Presents