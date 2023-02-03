Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: See Luke Thompson, Ivo van Hove & More at Rehearsals for A LITTLE LIFE

  A LITTLE LIFE follows four college friends in New York City: aspiring actor Willem, successful architect Malcolm, struggling artist JB, and prodigious lawyer Jude.

Feb. 03, 2023  

With rehearsals starting today, the producers of A Little Life - Wessex Grove, Gavin Kalin Productions, and Playful Productions - will release on stage seating across the runs at both Richmond and Harold Pinter Theatres priced at just £25 and £35, meaning over a third of all tickets across the run are £40 or under.

See rehearsal photos below!

The first wave of seats will be made available on 6 February at midday encompassing the performances across the dates at Richmond, and from 25 March to 30 April at the Harold Pinter Theatre. There will be a further release of on stage seating for performances in May and June on 4 April, again at midday.

For the opportunity to experience the production from the intimacy of the stage, there is a final chance to sign up to receive the special booking link via: www.alittlelifeplay.com. The sign-up list will close on 6 February at 11.30am, ahead of the release at midday.

James Norton (Happy Valley, Grantchester) stars as Jude as the visionary director Ivo van Hove (Network, Hedda Gabler) stages the English language premiere of A LITTLE LIFE, his acclaimed production of the million-copy bestseller by Hanya Yanagihara (To Paradise, Booker Prize Shortlist for A Little Life).

The much-anticipated play also stars Luke Thompson (Bridgerton, Hamlet), Omari Douglas (It's A Sin, Constellations), Zach Wyatt (The Witcher, I and You), Elliot Cowan (The Crown, 2:22 A Ghost Story), Zubin Varla (Tammy Faye, Equus), Nathalie Armin (Force Majeure, The Doctor), and Emilio Doorgasingh (Best of Enemies, The Kite Runner).

As ambition, addiction, and pride threaten to pull the group apart, they always find themselves bound by their love for Jude and the mysteries of his past.

But when those secrets come to light, they finally learn that to know Jude St Francis is to understand the limitless potential of love in the face of life.




