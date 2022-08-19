Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Rehearsal Photos Released of LARKIN WITH WOMEN at The Old Red Lion Theatre

The play is Ben Brown’s provocative, funny and moving exposé of the last 30 years of Philip Larkin’s life.

Aug. 19, 2022  

Rehearsal photos have been released of Strut & Fret's revival of Larkin with Women, Ben Brown's provocative, funny and moving exposé of the last 30 years of Philip Larkin's life.

2022 marks 100 years since Larkin's birth, and this revival is the perfect opportunity to re-evaluate this figure as writer, lover and human being.


This award-winning play examines the time Philip Larkin spent as Librarian at Hull University. The play hinges on his relationships, and often simultaneous affairs, with a trio of very different women and how these relationships impacted his outlook and his work.

Check out the rehearsal photos below.

Photo Credit: marcbrennerphotography

|||

Daniel Wain & Lynne Harrison

|||

Lynne Harrison

|||

Mia Skytte

|||

Mia Skytte

Annabel Miller
Daniel Wain & Annabel Miller

Annabel Miller
Annabel Miller

|||Daniel Wain

|||Lynne Harrison & Daniel Wain

|||The cast

|||The cast

|||The cast

|||

The cast

|||Daniel Wain

Annabel Miller
Annabel Miller & Lynne Harrison

|||Daniel Wain & Mia Skytte

|||Mia Skytte & Daniel Wain

|||Daniel Wain & Mia Skytte

Annabel Miller
Annabel Miller

Larkin With Women is at The Old Red Lion Theatre from August 31 - September 17




