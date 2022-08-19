Photos: Rehearsal Photos Released of LARKIN WITH WOMEN at The Old Red Lion Theatre

Rehearsal photos have been released of Strut & Fret's revival of Larkin with Women, Ben Brown's provocative, funny and moving exposé of the last 30 years of Philip Larkin's life.

2022 marks 100 years since Larkin's birth, and this revival is the perfect opportunity to re-evaluate this figure as writer, lover and human being.



This award-winning play examines the time Philip Larkin spent as Librarian at Hull University. The play hinges on his relationships, and often simultaneous affairs, with a trio of very different women and how these relationships impacted his outlook and his work.

Check out the rehearsal photos below.

Photo Credit: marcbrennerphotography

Larkin With Women is at The Old Red Lion Theatre from August 31 - September 17