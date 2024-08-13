Photos: Phil Dunster, Zizi Strallen, and More in Rehearsal For OKLAHOMA! IN CONCERT

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



All new rehearsal photos have been released for Rodgers & Hammerstein's OKLAHOMA! IN CONCERT which will play three performances at Theatre Royal Drury Lane on Monday 19 & Tuesday 20 August. Check out the photos below!

Starring Ted Lasso's Phil Dunster as Curly and Zizi Strallen as Laurey with Christina Bianco as Ado Annie, Jordan Shaw as Will Parker, Joanna Riding as Aunt Eller, Tosh Wanogho-Maud as Jud Fry, Irvine Iqbal as Ali Hakim, Nicole-Lily Baisden as Gertie and Sebastien Torkia as Andrew. The cast is completed by George Beet (Assistant Choreographer), Ashleigh Graham (Assistant Choreographer), David McIntosh, Amonik Melaco, Carrie Willis, David Winters, Jessica Wright and the London Musical Theatre Chorus.

The production is directed and choreographed by Olivier Award-winner Bill Deamer, and features Robert Russell Bennett’s full original 28-piece orchestrations performed by the London Musical Theatre Orchestra, conducted by Ben Glassberg.

Photo Credit: Darren Bell

