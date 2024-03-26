Photos: PRISCILLA THE PARTY Opens At HERE at Outernet

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Last night, Priscilla the Party! celebrated the official opening of the show at HERE at Outernet. Guests in attendance included Katie Price and John Joe Slater, Christopher Biggins, Heidi Range, Keala Settle, Divina de Campo and more. See photos from the celebration!

The cast of Priscilla the Party! Includes Trevor Ashley as ‘Gaye Cliche’, Reece Kerridge as ‘Adam’ / ‘Felicia’, Owain Williams as ‘Tick’ / ‘Mitzi’. Dakota Starr as ‘Bernadette’, Grace Galloway, Gracie Lai and Sara Louise as the ‘Divas’ and Steven Serlin as ‘Bob the Mechanic’, with Joni Ayton-Kent as Alternate ‘Bernadette’. Also in the cast are John McGlone, Matthew Facchino, Isidro Ridout, Brandon Gale, William Elijah-Lewis, Samuel Stokes, Dan Holland, Kimberly Blake, Lucy Park, Maria Myatt and Teagan Denham.

Based on the Oscar-winning movie and Tony Award and Olivier Award-winning musical, Priscilla the Party! tells the same heart-warming, uplifting story of three friends, who hop aboard a battered old bus to seek fame and fortune in Alice Springs, and end up finding more than they could have ever dreamed of. It is 30 years since the unforgettable film, Priscilla Queen of the Desert, graced our screens and almost 18 years since London first embraced the phenomenal stage musical. Priscilla the Party! promises to be an unprecedented and unforgettable evolution of this legacy.

The show features an extravagant display of eye-popping costumes, an exhilarating soundtrack that encourages everyone to dance and sing along, and a show which unfolds all around the audience. There are immersive dance floor tickets, plus a DJ and pre-show entertainment, cabaret tables with dining options and a post-show party.

Photo Credit: Priscilla the Party