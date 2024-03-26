Photos: PRISCILLA THE PARTY Opens At HERE at Outernet

Guests in attendance included Katie Price and John Joe Slater, Christopher Biggins, Heidi Range, Keala Settle, Divina de Campo and more.

Mar. 26, 2024
Last night, Priscilla the Party! celebrated the official opening of the show at HERE at Outernet. Guests in attendance included Katie Price and John Joe Slater, Christopher Biggins, Heidi Range, Keala Settle, Divina de Campo and more. See photos from the celebration!

The cast of Priscilla the Party! Includes Trevor Ashley as ‘Gaye Cliche’, Reece Kerridge as ‘Adam’ / ‘Felicia’, Owain Williams as ‘Tick’ / ‘Mitzi’. Dakota Starr as ‘Bernadette’, Grace Galloway, Gracie Lai and Sara Louise as the ‘Divas’ and Steven Serlin as ‘Bob the Mechanic’, with Joni Ayton-Kent as Alternate ‘Bernadette’. Also in the cast are John McGlone, Matthew Facchino, Isidro Ridout, Brandon Gale, William Elijah-Lewis, Samuel Stokes, Dan Holland, Kimberly Blake, Lucy Park, Maria Myatt and Teagan Denham.

Based on the Oscar-winning movie and Tony Award and Olivier Award-winning musical, Priscilla the Party! tells the same heart-warming, uplifting story of three friends, who hop aboard a battered old bus to seek fame and fortune in Alice Springs, and end up finding more than they could have ever dreamed of.  It is 30 years since the unforgettable film, Priscilla Queen of the Desert, graced our screens and almost 18 years since London first embraced the phenomenal stage musical. Priscilla the Party! promises to be an unprecedented and unforgettable evolution of this legacy.

The show features an extravagant display of eye-popping costumes, an exhilarating soundtrack that encourages everyone to dance and sing along, and a show which unfolds all around the audience. There are immersive dance floor tickets, plus a DJ and pre-show entertainment, cabaret tables with dining options and a post-show party. 

Photo Credit: Priscilla the Party

Priscilla The Party!
Victoria Clay Victoria Clay

Priscilla The Party!
Sandra Martin

Priscilla The Party!
Sam Williams and Gumbies

Priscilla The Party!
Peggy Rose

Priscilla The Party!
Mollie Pearce

Priscilla The Party!
Aaron Renfree

Priscilla The Party!
Coco Va Dose, Anna Phylactic

Priscilla The Party!
Christopher Biggins and Gumbies

Priscilla The Party!
Chris Kowalski

Priscilla The Party!
Ben Ofoedu, Precious Muir

Priscilla The Party!
Austyn Farrell, Andrew Hampshire

Priscilla The Party!
Arlene Phillips

Priscilla The Party!
Anna Phylactic, Apple Derriere

Priscilla The Party!
Amy Anzel

Priscilla The Party!
Abbie Quinnen

Priscilla The Party!
Katie Price & John Joe Slater

Priscilla The Party!
Jay Howard

Priscilla The Party!
Jasmine Boatswain

Priscilla The Party!
James Mac, Liam Conway

Priscilla The Party!
Heidi Range

Priscilla The Party!
Estelle Digridi

Priscilla The Party!
Ella Vaday

Priscilla The Party!

Priscilla The Party!
Divina De Campo

Priscilla The Party!
Curtis Pritchard & partner

Priscilla The Party!
Michael Joseph Hardwick

Priscilla The Party!
Matt Evers

Priscilla The Party!
Lucrezia Millarini

Priscilla The Party!
Le Fil

Priscilla The Party!
Kitty Scott Claus

Priscilla The Party!
Keala Settle

Priscilla The Party!
Katie Price

Priscilla The Party!
Christopher Biggins

Priscilla The Party!
Arlene Phillips

Priscilla The Party!
Guests

Priscilla The Party!
Abbie Quinnen

Priscilla The Party!
DJ Mixie

Priscilla The Party!
Divina De Campo

Priscilla The Party!
Declan Egan

Priscilla The Party!
Dani Ellismore

Priscilla The Party!
Dakota Starr, Owain Williams, Reece Kerridge

Priscilla The Party!
Katie Price, John Joe Slater

Priscilla The Party!
Graciela

Priscilla The Party!
John McGlone

Priscilla The Party!
Jodie McCullum

Priscilla The Party!
Heidi Range

Priscilla The Party!
Matt Wesley

Priscilla The Party!
Lucy Park

Priscilla The Party!
Owain Williams, Reece Kerridge, Dakota Starr

Priscilla The Party!
Owain Williams, Dakota Starr, Reece Kerridge

Priscilla The Party!
Trevor Ashley and The Cast of Priscilla The Party

Priscilla The Party!
The Cast of Priscilla The Party

Priscilla The Party!
The Cast of Priscilla The Party

Priscilla The Party!
The Cast of Priscilla The Party

Priscilla The Party!
Steven Serlin

Priscilla The Party!
Simon Phillips

Priscilla The Party!
Reece Kerridge, Dakota Starr, Trevor Ashley




