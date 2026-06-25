Photos: PRIDE Makes World Premiere at the National Theatre

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Ahead of its world premiere at The National Theatre, all new photos have been released from the new musical Pride. Performances will run through 12 September. Check out the photos below!

Reuniting director Matthew Warchus (Matilda The Musical) and writer Stephen Beresford (The Last of the Haussmans), director and writer of the award-winning film on which it is based, Pride tells an incredible true story set during the 1984 miners’ strike, when a group of friends formed Lesbians and Gays Support the Miners (LGSM) before helping a small village in south Wales. After receiving an overwhelming response from audiences during a sold-out preview run at Cardiff's Sherman Theatre, Pride receives its world premiere at the Dorfman theatre where it will run until 12 September 2026.

Full casting includes Samuel Barnett as Jonathan, Lewis Cornay as Bromley, Matthew Durkan as Mike, Gillian Elisa as Gwen, Robin Hayward as Martin, Chris Jenkins as Gethin, Darren Lawrence as Cliff, Jhon Lumsden as Mark, Kirsty Malpass as Hefina, Sarah Pugh as Siân, Jordan Shaw as Reggie, Courtney Stapleton as Steph, Caroline Sheen as Maureen, Mared Williams as Margaret and Matthew Woodyatt as Dai. They are joined by an ensemble that includes Daniel Forrester, Alyn Hawke, Madeleine Morgan, Catherine Morris, Helen Siveter and Graham Vick.

Pride is set to an original score by Christopher Nightingale (A Christmas Carol), Josh Cohen (Sylvia) and DJ Walde (Sylvia), with songs inspired by protest anthems, pop, rock, disco and the Welsh choral tradition.

Summer 1984. The country is in turmoil. With Thatcher battling to dismantle the coal industry, and a lethal pandemic on the rise, 24-year-old activist Mark Ashton founds an unlikely new alliance with the pit communities of South Wales: Lesbians and Gays Support the Miners.

Pride has a book and lyrics by Stephen Beresford, music by Christopher Nightingale, Josh Cohen and DJ Walde, developed and directed by Matthew Warchus. The artistic team is completed by set and Costume Designer Bunny Christie, choreographer Lizzi Gee, orchestrations Christopher Nightingale and Tom Kelly, music supervision Tom Kelly, additional orchestrations Josh Cohen and DJ Walde, lighting designer Hugh Vanstone, sound designer Bobby Aitken, music director Jo Cichonska, hair, wig & make-up design Campbell Young Associates, casting director David Grindrod CDG, dialect coach Nick Trumble, voice coach Charlie Hughes D'Aeth, associate director Jamie Manton, associate set designer Verity Sadler, associate choreographer (Sherman Theatre) Ashley Andrews, associate lighting designer and video Luca Panetta, associate sound designer Jonas Roebuck, associate music director Natalie Pound and staff director Jennifer Lane Baker.

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan

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