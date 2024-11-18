Photos: PETER PAN Star Andrew Ryan Rings In the Holidays At the Jewellery Quarter Christmas Lights

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Birmingham Hippodrome’s Panto Dame Extraordinaire Andrew Ryan enjoyed a festive trip to the Jewellery Quarter Christmas Lights on Friday evening (15 November), meeting with local panto fans and taking in the spectacular firework display which marked the Lights Switch On. See photos from the event.

Andrew is back for his eighth year at the Hippodrome, playing the role of Mrs Smee in the pantomime adventure Peter Pan which features amazing special effects, stunning sets and beautiful costumes direct from The London Palladium. Peter Pan will take the whole family on a magical trip to Neverland like never before in a production packed with comedy and laughter for all the family.

Andrew will be joining Birmingham’s own Alison Hammond as the Magical Mermaid, Hippodrome favourite Matt Slack as Smee, star of stage and screen Danny Mac as Captain Hook and West-end star Billie-Kay as Tink. Bringing more magic to Neverland will be Rhiannon Chesterman who joins the production as Wendy Darling and Noah Harrison, who will play Peter Pan.

There will be a range of Audio Described, Captioned, BSL interpreted and relaxed performances throughout the season, to find out more head to the Hippodrome’s accessible performances web page.

Peter Pan runs at Birmingham Hippodrome from Sat 21 Dec 2024 until Sun 2 Feb 2025.

Tickets can be booked at www.birminghamhippodrome.com or by calling 0121 689 3000.

Comments