Photos: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of ELF THE MUSICAL

Last night, ELF: The Musical celebrated the official opening of the show at the Dominion Theatre. Guests in attendance included Matt Lucas, Heidi Range, Samantha Spiro, Diana Vickers, Bradley McIntosh and more.

Check out photos from the red carpet below!

The cast of ELF includes Matthew Wolfenden as Buddy, Georgina Castle as Jovie, Tom Chambers as Walter Hobbs, Rebecca Lock as Emily Hobbs, Kim Ismay as Debs, Nicholas Pound as Santa and Dermot Canavan as Store Manager.

ELF is the funny and charming tale of Buddy, who mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts as a baby and is transported back to the North Pole -- and raised as an elf! Unaware that he is actually human, Buddy’s enormous size and poor toy-making abilities finally cause him to face the truth and realise he’ll never belong in the North Pole. With Santa’s permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York to find his birth father, discover his true identity and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas.