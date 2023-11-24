Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

Photos: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of ELF THE MUSICAL

The musical opened last night, November 23, at the Dominion Theatre.

By: Nov. 24, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Mandy Patinkin Visits Bernadette Peters at STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Photo 1 Photos: Mandy Patinkin Visits Bernadette Peters at STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS
Donmar Warehouse Production of NEXT TO NORMAL Will Transfer to the West End in 2024 Photo 2 Donmar's NEXT TO NORMAL Will Transfer to the West End
Video: Get a First Look at the Trailer for SUNSET BOULEVARD, Starring Nicole Scherzinger Photo 3 Video: Get a First Look at the Trailer for SUNSET BOULEVARD Starring Nicole Scherzinger
Review: THE MONGOL KHAN, London Coliseum Photo 4 Review: THE MONGOL KHAN, London Coliseum

ELF the Musical Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: £33
Cast
Photos
Videos

Last night, ELF: The Musical celebrated the official opening of the show at the Dominion Theatre. Guests in attendance included Matt Lucas, Heidi Range, Samantha Spiro, Diana Vickers, Bradley McIntosh and more. 

Check out photos from the red carpet below!

The cast of ELF includes Matthew Wolfenden as Buddy, Georgina Castle as Jovie, Tom Chambers as Walter Hobbs, Rebecca Lock as Emily Hobbs, Kim Ismay as Debs, Nicholas Pound as Santa and Dermot Canavan as Store Manager. 

ELF is the funny and charming tale of Buddy, who mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts as a baby and is transported back to the North Pole -- and raised as an elf! Unaware that he is actually human, Buddy’s enormous size and poor toy-making abilities finally cause him to face the truth and realise he’ll never belong in the North Pole. With Santa’s permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York to find his birth father, discover his true identity and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas.

Photo Credit: Piers Allardyce

ELF the Musical
Aaron Renfree

ELF the Musical
Abu Rozik

ELF the Musical
Amira Arasteh

ELF the Musical
(Son) Amy Angel

ELF the Musical
Amy Astrid

ELF the Musical
Amy Day

ELF the Musical
Andrew Castle & Sophia Runham

ELF the Musical
Anna Norton & Joe-Warren Plant

ELF the Musical
Arielle Free

ELF the Musical
Austin Riley & Oliver Ravelini

ELF the Musical
Ben Ofoedu

ELF the Musical
Bradley McIntosh & Kairo (son)

ELF the Musical
Chad Beguelin & Matthew Sklar

ELF the Musical
Chris Chattel & wife

ELF the Musical
Chris Kowalski

ELF the Musical
Claire Sweeney

ELF the Musical
Cush Jumbo

ELF the Musical
Danubia Sousa

ELF the Musical
Eleni C

ELF the Musical
Freddie Bentley Sian Owen

ELF the Musical
Grace Chatto

ELF the Musical
Hayley Palmer

ELF the Musical
Heidi Range

ELF the Musical
Jodie Weston

ELF the Musical
Kidz Bop

ELF the Musical
Lana Summer

ELF the Musical
Lila, Linda Robson & Betsy (grandchildren)

ELF the Musical
Matt Lucas

ELF the Musical
Matt Lucas

ELF the Musical
Matt McDonald & Carrie Hope Fletcher

ELF the Musical
Matthew Sklar, Ingrid Sutej & Chad Beguelin

ELF the Musical
Michael Joseph Hardwick

ELF the Musical
Philip Wm McKinley & Liam Steel

ELF the Musical

ELF the Musical
Phillip Baldwin

ELF the Musical
Precious Muir

ELF the Musical
Dr Ranj

ELF the Musical
Samantha Spiro

ELF the Musical

ELF the Musical
Scott Mills & partner

ELF the Musical
Stacey Haynes

ELF the Musical
Sugapuff

ELF the Musical
Vanessa Hill

ELF the Musical
Victoria Brown



BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES

1
Street Performers March on Westminster City Hall to Demand End of Licensing in Covent Gard Photo
Street Performers March on Westminster City Hall to Demand End of Licensing in Covent Garden

Street performers represented by Equity, the performing arts and entertainment trade union, marched on Westminster City Hall to deliver a 5,000 signature petition to Council Leader Adam Hug, calling on him to revoke the licensing scheme in Covent Garden.

2
Review: SHE STOOPS TO CONQUER, Orange Tree Theatre Photo
Review: SHE STOOPS TO CONQUER, Orange Tree Theatre

Tom Littler’s sparkling new production of She Stoops To Conquer is a festive delight

3
Photos: Inside Rehearsal for West End Transfer of THE MOTIVE AND THE CUE Photo
Photos: Inside Rehearsal for West End Transfer of THE MOTIVE AND THE CUE

Rehearsal images have been released for the National Theatre and Neal Street Productions critically acclaimed West End transfer, The Motive and the Cue.  See the photos below.

4
OPERATION MINCEMEAT to Unveil Plaque for Hester Leggatt Photo
OPERATION MINCEMEAT to Unveil Plaque for Hester Leggatt

Following dedicated fans of Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical successfully uncovering the missing pieces of MI5 secretary Hester May Murray Leggatt's life, a plaque in her honour is set to be unveiled at the Fortune Theatre on 11 December, six months after the show’s West End premiere.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Listen to 'Touched By An Angel' From New Musical STARTER FOR TEN Video
Listen to 'Touched By An Angel' From New Musical STARTER FOR TEN
Watch the All New Christmas TV Advert For MRS. DOUBTFIRE THE MUSICAL Video
Watch the All New Christmas TV Advert For MRS. DOUBTFIRE THE MUSICAL
Check Out New Footage of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL in the West End Video
Check Out New Footage of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL in the West End
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
CHICAGO
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
ALADDIN
HADESTOWN

Recommended For You