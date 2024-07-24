PHILIP QUAST: THE ROAD I TOOK Will Make UK Premiere at Crazy Coqs

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Philip Quast: THE ROAD I TOOK is a one-man show featuring songs and stories from musical theatre royalty and three-time winner of the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Musical (South Pacific, Sunday in the Park With George at The National Theatre and The Fix at The Donmar Warehouse, directed by Sam Mendes). The show will run at Crazy Coqs for six nights only!

Philip Quast : THE ROAD I TOOK features favourite songs and intimate stories from musical theatre royalty and three-time Laurence Olivier Award winner for Best Actor in a Musical, Philip Quast.

Best known for his roles as Javert in LES MISERABLES as well as Emile de Becque in SOUTH PACIFIC and George Seurat in SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE, Australian-born Philip was last seen in Londonplaying Benjamin Stone in The National Theatre production of FOLLIES.

Now for 6 performances only at Crazy Coqs in the heart of the West End, London audiences will once again hear the multi-award-winning performer's marvellous voice singing gems from South Pacific, Follies, La Cage aux Folles, The Secret Garden and Les Miserables, to name but a few. He will also treat audiences to some of the behind-the-scenes stories that helped shape the country boy-turned-international-performer's life.

He will be accompanied by his talented and delightful colleague, Anne-Maree McDonald, at the piano.

Philip's journey in the world of performance (thus far) has taken many roads. Very few of those pathways have involved choice. They have simply come from a series of amazing connections. With the support of his lifetime partner, Carol, he has been able to juggle the worlds of theatre including The Melbourne Theatre Company (THE GOAT or, WHO IS SILVIA? - Australian Premiere), Sydney Theatre Company (WAITING FOR GODOT, THE CHERRY ORCHARD, DEMOCRACY, THE WHITE DEVIL, CORIOLANUS, DEATH OF A SALESMAN). He performed several seasons with The Royal Shakespeare Company in Stratford-upon-Avon and at The Barbican (TROILUS AND CRESSIDA, MACBETH, LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST, A CHRISTMAS CAROL), Chichester Festival Theatre (THE SEAGULL, THE MERCHANT OF VENICE), UK Tour (SAINT JOAN) and the Australian Tour (YES, PRIME MINISTER).

Philip was a Playschool Presenter on ABC TV for 17 years (including five Playschool recordings). His television career spans drama and comedy, with roles in BRIDES OF CHRIST, HARVEY McCUE, CORRIDORS OF POWER, BETWEEN TWO WORLDS, and OPERATION BUFFALO. His film roles include Saddam Hussein in THE DEVIL'S DOUBLE, a general in HACKSAW RIDGE, and Texan governor Ben Barnes in TRUTH, starring Robert Redford and Cate Blanchett.

His singing highlights include concerts with the BBC and four appearances at The Royal Albert Hall. He has featured in cast recordings of nine musicals and won three Laurence Olivier Awards for Best Actor in a Musical for his roles in SOUTH PACIFIC, SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE, and THE FIX at The Donmar Warehouse, directed by Sam Mendes. Notable performances include SWEENEY TODD at the Lincoln Center in New York, The Coliseum for the English National Opera, and The Royal Festival Hall.

He performed in a SONDHEIM TRIBUTE for the Adelaide Cabaret Festival, and his most recent musical was FOLLIES at The National Theatre in London, filmed for the NT Live series.

Interwoven with these achievements, Philip's passion for teaching regularly takes him to esteemed institutions such as the National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA) in Sydney, The Juilliard School in New York, The Royal Academy of Music in London, and Opera Australia.

When not pursuing his artistic endeavours, Philip enjoys spending time with his sons, fixing electrical issues or building projects with his extensive collection of tools, fishing with his equally vast array of gear, cooking, or dabbling in writing.

