Photos: OUR COUNTRY'S GOOD at Lyric Hammersmith Theatre in Rehearsal

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Lyric Hammersmith Theatre has released a sneak peek into rehearsals for the major revival of Timberlake Wertenbaker’s Olivier Award-winning classic Our Country’s Good, directed by Artistic Director Rachel O’Riordan.

Check out the photos below!

This brand new Lyric production marks the eagerly awaited UK revival of the modern classic based on the extraordinary true story of Australia’s first penal colony. Timberlake Wertenbaker revisits her seminal play, collaborating with consultant Ian Michael, to honor the voice and history of Australia’s First Nations People.

The poignant and timely revival continues Rachel O’Riordan’s 2024 programming and continues productions she has helmed at the Lyric, including the recent critically-acclaimed productions of Faith Healer and Iphigenia in Splott (Lyric Hammersmith Theatre), of which the latter was voted as The Guardian’s top theatre show of 2022.

With deportation as punishment more relevant than ever before, Our Country’s Good takes on new meaning in 2024, playing at the Lyric from 05 September – 05 October with press night on 11 September.

Starring in the production are Catrin Aaron (Richard III, Romeo and Julie) as Liz Morden/Lieutenant Will Dawes, Jack Bardoe (Love Labour’s Lost, A Voyage Round My Father) as John Arscott/Harry Brewer/Captain Jemmy Campbell, Ruby Bentall (The Rubenstein Kiss, Ramona Tells Jim) as Mary Brenham/Reverend Johnson/Meg Long, Nick Fletcher (Minority Report, The Crucible) as Robert Sideway/Captain David Colllins, Olivier Huband (The Duchess of Malfi, Mission Impossible: Fallout) as Caesar/Captain Watkin Tench, Harry Kershaw (Fanny, Peter Pan Goes Wrong) as John Wisehammer/Captain Arthur Phillip, Finbar Lynch (The Deep Blue Sea, Hamlet) as Ketch Freeman/Major Robbie Ross, Simon Manyonda (The Crucible, Word-Play) as Second Lieutenant Ralph Clarke, Naarah (The Sunshine Club, The Sapphires) as Killara, Aliyah Odoffin (Sleepova, Everything I Know About Love) as Duckling Smith/Lieutenant George Johnston, and Nicola Stephenson (The Empress, War Horse) as Dabby Bryant/Second Lieutenant William Faddy.



“Spewed from our country, forgotten, bound to the dark edge of the earth…”

Thomas Barrett: Transported seven years for stealing one ewe sheep.

James Freeman: Transported 14 years for assault on a sailor.

Dorothy Handland: Stole a Biscuit.

A ship, sailing 15,000 miles to Australia, is crammed with Britain’s convicts – a punishment for their crimes. After a life-threatening voyage they arrive in 1788. But keeping the colony disciplined is a brutal job, and cruelty is rife. To keep the convicts in line and attempt to ‘civilise’ this often desperate, violent, poverty stricken group, a young ambitious lieutenant, Ralph Clark, decides they should perform a play.

With a mostly illiterate cast, rising mistrust amongst the ranks, and the leading actor facing the gallows, this is a one of a kind theatre production…

Our Country’s Good has Set & Costume Design by Gary McCann, Lighting Design by Paul Keogan, Sound Design by Gregory Clarke, Music by Holly Khan, Cultural Consulting by Ian Michael, Casting by Isabella Odoffin CDG, Casting Assisting by Joanna Sturrock, Fight & Intimacy Direction by Bethan Clark, Dialect and Voice Coaching by Joel Trill, , Assistant Direction by Harper K. Hefferon.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Girling and Marc Brenner

Comments