Photos: Noah Schnapp and More in AFFLUENZA at Riverside Studios

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All new production photos have been released from AFFLUENZA, the first play in the Mainstage Season 26/27 at Riverside Studios. The limited engagement has already been extended due to ticket demand and will now end on 28 November. Check out the photos below!

Written and directed by Andy Sandberg, AFFLUENZA stars Noah Schnapp (Stranger Things) in his stage debut, Janette Manrara (Strictly Come Dancing), Rupert Young (Bridgerton; Dear Evan Hansen), Juliet Cowan (Broken Glass, Young Vic), Wallis Currie-Wood (CBS TV’s Madam Secretary, Elektra on West End) and Donald Sage Mackay (Indian Ink, Hampstead Theatre; Girl from the North Country, West End).

Playwright and Director Andy Sandberg said, ‘We’ve been thrilled by the audience's reaction to AFFLUENZA in previews. The extraordinary cast have brought my characters to life in the most wonderful way, and we’re set for a phenomenal run between now and 28 November’

Mainstage Season 26/27, a major season of five new plays directed by Andy Sandberg, performed at Riverside Studios, begins with three world premieres. AFFLUENZA is followed by Sacrilegious, by Tom Schulman, the Oscar-winning writer of the films Dead Poets Society and Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, which runs from 5 December 2026 to 23 January 2026 (press night 15 December). Expecting, by Scott Elmegreen & Drew Fornarola, and starring John Bradley, Joe Dempsie, Katie Leung and Jamie-Lee O’Donnell, runs from 30 January to 27 March 2027 (press night 9 February). Tickets for Sacrilegious and Expecting have just gone on sale. Further productions and casting will be announced soon. Andy Sandberg, Artistic Director of the Hermitage Artist Retreat in the U.S., serves as the Season Artistic Director for the Mainstage and will direct each production.

Photo Credit: Danny Kaan

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