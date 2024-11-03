Photos: NUTCRACKER IN HAVANA at Norwich Theatre Royal

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Choreographed and directed by Carlos Acosta CBE, NUTCRACKER IN HAVANA opened at Norwich Theatre Royal tonight, 1 November 2024. It will then embark on a UK tour including a week-long run at London’s Southbank Centre in December 2024. Check out photos below!

NUTCRACKER IN HAVANA is a colourful Cuban take on the festive classic, set to an exuberant Cuban newly commissioned version of the magnificent Tchaikovsky score, arranged by Cuban composer Pepe Gavilondo.

Featuring over 20 dancers from Carlos’ Cuban company Acosta Danza, including Laura Rodríguez, Alejandro Silva, Zeleidy Crespo, Raúl Reinoso, Enrique Corrales, Patricia Torres, Daniela Francia, Adria Díaz, Amisaday Nara, Frank Junior, Leandro Fernández, Denzel Francis, Brandy Martínez, Elizabeth Tablada, Chay Deivis, Brian Ernesto, Thalía Cardín, Melisa Moreda, Alexander Arias, Paul Brando, Ofelia Semanat, Aniel Pazos, Cynthia Laffertté and Wendy Friol.

Laurretta Summerscales, Yonah Acosta, Alexander Varona, Yaday Ponce, Verónica Corveas, and Aymara Vasallo join as guest artists.*

Henri Lynch, Melissa Ann Hughes, Mia Nicholas, and Victoria Lavalle join as Junior Guest Dancers from the Acosta Advanced Training Hub in Woolwich.

This traditional story is brought to life with ballet at its core but in Carlos’ unique style, seeing dance traditions of Cuba carefully fused and woven throughout the classic tale. With spectacular video projection and set design by Nina Dunn (9 to 5 Musical, Bonnie and Clyde, Birmingham Royal Ballet’s Don Quixote), Cuba collides with the Land of Sweets, bringing snow to Havana in a visually stunning spectacular treat for all.

Photo Credit: Johan Persson



Amisaday Naara

Company

Enrique Corrales, Patricia Torres, with Alexander Varona , Ofelia Semanat, Cynthia Laffe

Laura Rodríguez

Laurretta Summerscales and Alejandro Silva

Laurretta Summerscales and Alejandro Silva

Laurretta Summerscales and Alejandro Silva

Adria Díaz, Alexander Varona, and Raúl Reinoso

Brandy Martínez and Leandro Fernandez

Enrique Corrales and Denzel Francis

Melisa Moreda, Thalía Cardin, Brandy Martínez,Leandro Fernandez, Aymara Vasallo, Aniel Pazos, Daniela Francia, and Paul Brando

