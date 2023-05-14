Photos: Meghan and Harry from IDIOTS ASSEMBLE: SPITTING IMAGE THE MUSICAL Visit Royal Albert Hall

Idiots Assemble: Spitting Image The Musical will run from Wednesday 24 May to Saturday 26 August 2023 at the Phoenix Theatre in London’s West End.

Meghan and Harry, two of the stars of Idiots Assemble: Spitting Image The Musical written by a tour de force comedy team made up of Al Murray (The Pub Landlord) Matt Forde (The Political Party) and double Olivier award winner Sean Foley (The Upstart Crow, The Play What I Wrote) made an appearance Friday, May 12, 2023 at The Albert Hall. The Royal duo surprised the capacity crowd enjoying Al Murray The Pub Landlord: Gig for Victory.

Check out photos below!

Idiots Assemble: Spitting Image The Musical will run from Wednesday 24 May to Saturday 26 August 2023 at the Phoenix Theatre in London's West End with a Press Performance on 14 June 2023 at 7pm.

Introduced by Master of Ceremonies Sir Ian McKellen, the musical features a stellar line-up of over 100 puppets of the great and the not so good. Tom Cruise is tasked by His Majesty The King to create the UK's very own 'Magnificent Seven' of celebrity misfits - Tom Cruise, Greta Thunberg, Meghan Markle, Tyson Fury, RuPaul, Angela Rayner and Idris Elba - to save the nation from a cabal of dark forces seeking to destroy it - that's all the usual suspects. And James Corden. They are joined by: Ant & Dec, Donald Trump, Elon Musk, Keir Starmer, Stormzy, Vladimir Putin, The Tory Party Cabinet and many many many many many more.

The full creative team is: Writers Al Murray, Matt Forde and Sean Foley, director Sean Foley, Caricaturist Supremo Roger Law, Production Designer, Alice Power, Video Designer Nina Dunn for Pixel Lux, Lighting Designer Tim Mitchell, Sound Designer Richard Brooker, Puppet Master Scott Brooker, Costume Designer Lotte Collett, Choreographer Lizzi Gee, Composer and Musical Director Alexander S. Bermange, Music Supervisor Jerome van den Berghe, Creators of Spitting Image Peter Fluck and Roger Law, General Manager Emma Brunjes for ebp, and Producers Richard Allen-Turner and Jon Thoday for Avalon.

The BAFTA and Emmy award-winning satirical Spitting Image television series originally ran for 18 series between 1984 and 1996, and was watched by over 15 million viewers. It recently made a popular return to TV on BritBox, where across official social media channels, Spitting Image content has been hugely popular with over 200 million views globally, three number 1 trending videos on YouTube and achieved critical praise across the political divide. Three one-off specials for ITV have also seen huge success on terrestrial television: with a 4.4 million audience achieving ITV's highest Saturday night ratings at that time in four years.

Idiots Assemble: Spitting Image The Musical is presented by Avalon, and originally produced at Birmingham Rep where it had a hugely successful run.

Photo Credit: Craig Sugden

