Photos: Matt Smith and More in Rehearsal For AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE

The production opens at the Duke of York’s Theatre on 20 February

By: Jan. 26, 2024

All new rehearsal photos have been released of Matt Smith and more in An Enemy of the People, opening next month at the Duke of York's Theatre. Check out the photos below!

Thomas Ostermeier’s bold reimagining of Henrik Ibsen’s An Enemy of the People, originally produced at Schaubühne Berlin, stars Matt Smith as Dr Stockmann alongside Jessica Brown Findlay (Katharina Stockmann), Priyanga Burford (Aslaksen), Zachary Hart (Billing), Paul Hilton (Peter Stockmann), Nigel Lindsay (Morten Kiil), and Shubham Saraf (Hovstad).

Making his West End debut, Ostermeier’s production opens at the Duke of York’s Theatre on 20 February 2024, with previews from 6 February, and runs until 6 April. 

Doubt spreads faster than disease in Ibsen’s thought-provoking play about truth in a society driven by power and money. 

 

When Dr Stockmann makes an unbelievable discovery about the healing waters in his local baths, he holds the future of the town in his hands, but those with everything to lose refuse to accept his word. As the battle goes beyond contaminated water, barriers are broken in this contemporary production as Ostermeier shows us why this perennial classic will be relevant forever. 




