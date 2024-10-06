Photos: Jim Caruso's CAST PARTY Makes Triumphant Return To Crazy Coqs In London

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Jim Caruso’s Cast Party returned to Crazy Coqs in London for three very special nights on September 26, 27, and 29. As always, the impromptu NYC-based variety show was hosted by Caruso, with pianist Billy Stritch accompanying the performances from the grand piano. Photographer/performer Gary Williams was in the house on opening night to catch all the fun.

Throughout the week, some top-notch talent showed up to cheer and have a turn at the mic, including Jack Wolfe, Caroline O’Connor, Tracey Bennett, Tituss Burgess, Christina Bianco, Andrew Pepper, Nigel Lilley, Debbie Wileman, Steven Cree, Ryan McKenzie, Georgia Cecile, John Barr, Jodie Jacobs, Lulu McClatchey, David Marino, Aron, Gina Murray, Kristen Gaetz, Trevor Ashley, Gabrielle Stravelli, Nicolas King, and Markus Sodergren.

Jim Caruso’s Cast Party is a wildly popular weekly Open Mic Night/Variety Show that has brought Broadway glitz and urbane wit to the legendary Birdland in New York City every single Monday night since 2003. Showbiz superstars hit the stage alongside up-and-comers, serving up jaw-dropping music and general razzle-dazzle. For two decades, Caruso and musical director Billy Stritch have taken the show on the road, celebrating talent in London, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, San Francisco, Chicago, Austin, St. Louis, Minneapolis, Dallas, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, and Miami, as well as special all-star events at The Town Hall and Jazz at Lincoln Center in Manhattan. Visit CastPartyNYC.com and follow on Instagram at @jimcarusoscastparty.

Photos by Gary Williams

Comments