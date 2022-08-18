Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For THE SNAIL HOUSE at Hampstead Theatre

Performances run 7 September - 15 October.

Aug. 18, 2022  

Rehearsal images have been released for the world premiere of The Snail House. Written and directed by Richard Eyre, this new production will run from 7 September until 15 October. Former Artistic Director of the National Theatre and, writer and regular adaptor of other people's work for the stage, The Snail House is Richard Eyre's first completely original play.

Sir Neil Marriot, familiar from TV as a government medical advisor, is hosting his own lavish birthday party. But, amidst the oak panelling and the champagne his family are at one another's throats - and there's something deeply unsettling about one of the caterers ...

The Snail House features Amanda Bright (In From the Cold, Netflix; Macbeth, Shakespeare Globe), Raphel Famotibe (Rocks, Fable Pictures; Wonder Boy, Bristol Old Vic), Vincent Franklin (Bodyguard, BBC; Mary Stuart, Almeida Theatre), Grace Hogg-Robinson (Flesh and Blood, ITV; The Ocean at the End of the Lane; National Theatre/Duke of York's), Megan McDonnell (Normal People, BBC; The Playboy Of The Western World, Lyric Theatre), Eva Pope (Waterloo Road, BBC; Still Alice, UK Tour) and Patrick Walshe McBride (Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators, BBC; Peer Gynt, Barbican).

Eyre is joined by designer, Tim Hatley; associate designer, Ross Edwards; lighting designer, Hugh Vanstone; lighting associate and programmer, Sam Waddington; sound designer, John Leonard; associate sound designer, Ali Taie;casting director, Ginny Schiller CDG and assistant director, Jessica Mensah.

Richard Eyre is a vastly experienced director of theatre, opera, film and television who was Artistic Director of the National Theatre from 1988 to 1997. His previous productions at Hampstead have included The Last of the Duchess and Mr Foote's Other Leg.

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan

