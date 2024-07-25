John Simm to Star as Ebenezer Scrooge in A CHRISTMAS CAROL at The Old Vic

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



John Simm (Life on Mars, Grace) will take on the role of Ebenezer Scrooge in Matthew Warchus’ beloved production of A Christmas Carol, adapted for the stage by Jack Thorne (His Dark Materials, Harry Potter and The Cursed Child) at The Old Vic.



The production, which last year welcomed 66,000 people across its record-breaking eight-week run, will return to The Old Vic from 09 Nov 2024 – 04 Jan 2025.



Matthew Warchus, director of A Christmas Carol and Artistic Director of The Old Vic, said: “When I originally conceived this production, I didn’t anticipate the extent to which it would represent so many of my views on humanity, society and even theatre itself. And I certainly didn’t anticipate it still being the symbolic and celebratory heart of The Old Vic’s programming eight years on. But so far the audience keeps growing (indeed more people saw the show last year than ever before) and the bucket collection at the final curtain continues to provide evermore support to several important homelessness and food bank charities. Thanks to all of you who have made this love-filled show part of your Christmas tradition.



"For 2024, we’re delighted to be welcoming the brilliant John Simm as Scrooge. He’ll be donning the red coat and crumpled top hat and joining an outstanding ensemble cast as we share another feast of music, magic and festive joy with our audiences, whether they’re seeing the production for their first time or the eighth!”



This role marks John Simm’s debut at The Old Vic, and his first stage role since playing the title role in Macbeth at the Chichester Festival Theatre in 2019. His screen roles include The Master in Doctor Who, and roles in Grace, 24 Hour Party People and State of Play.



The creative team also includes Set & Costume by Rob Howell, Composition & Arrangement by Christopher Nightingale, Lighting by Hugh Vanstone, Sound by Simon Baker, Casting by Jessica Ronane CDG and Movement by Lizzi Gee. Jamie Manton is the Associate Director.



Each year, Old Vic audiences are able to support a charity throughout the run of A Christmas Carol via bucket collections, tap to donate, text to donate and online donations at the end of every performance. The Old Vic is open for applications for charities to nominate themselves to be the recipient of these collections. Over the last seven years, these collections have raised over £1.5million globally for deprivation-focused charities, including Field Lane, The Felix Project, Coram Beanstalk, FoodCycle, FareShare and City Harvest London.



Last year, The Old Vic audiences raised over £190,000 in aid of City Harvest London, which equated to over 750,000 meals for those in need. Find out how to apply on The Old Vic website. The application deadline is Friday 26 July.

