Photos: Inside Rehearsal For THE BAND'S VISIT at the Donmar Warehouse

All new rehearsal photos have been released for the upcoming European première of David Yazbek and Itamar Moses' multi-Tony award-winning musical The Band's Visit, directed in a new production by Donmar Warehouse Artistic Director Michael Longhurst.

Leading the company are award-winning film, TV and stage actor Alon Moni Aboutboul and seven-time winner of Israeli Female Singer of the Year award, and judge on Kokhav Nolad, the Israeli version of American Idol, Miri Mesika. They are joined by cast and onstage band of Sharif Afifi, Jason Alder, Marc Antolin, Harel Glazer, Levi Goldmeier, Ido Gonen, Michal Horowicz, Emma Kingston, Shira Kravitz, Nitai Levi, Yali Topol Margalith, Ashley Margolis, Carlos Mendoza de Hevia, Peter Polycarpou, Ant Romero, Idlir Shyti, Maya Kristal Tenenbaum, Sargon Yelda and Baha Yetkin.

The production opens at the Donmar Warehouse on 6 October 2022, with previews from 24 September, and runs until 3 December.