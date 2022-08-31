Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For THE BAND'S VISIT at the Donmar Warehouse

The production opens at the Donmar Warehouse on 6 October 2022, with previews from 24 September, and runs until 3 December.

Aug. 31, 2022  

All new rehearsal photos have been released for the upcoming European première of David Yazbek and Itamar Moses' multi-Tony award-winning musical The Band's Visit, directed in a new production by Donmar Warehouse Artistic Director Michael Longhurst.

Leading the company are award-winning film, TV and stage actor Alon Moni Aboutboul and seven-time winner of Israeli Female Singer of the Year award, and judge on Kokhav Nolad, the Israeli version of American Idol, Miri Mesika. They are joined by cast and onstage band of Sharif Afifi, Jason Alder, Marc Antolin, Harel Glazer, Levi Goldmeier, Ido Gonen, Michal Horowicz, Emma Kingston, Shira Kravitz, Nitai Levi, Yali Topol Margalith, Ashley Margolis, Carlos Mendoza de Hevia, Peter Polycarpou, Ant Romero, Idlir Shyti, Maya Kristal Tenenbaum, Sargon Yelda and Baha Yetkin.

Photo Credit: Helen Murray

Yali Tpolo Margalith, Sharif Afifi

Company

Peter Polycarpou

Miri Mesika, Harel Glazer, Alon Moni Aboutboul

Miri Mesika

Michal Horowitz, Peter Polycarpou, Sargon Yelda, Marc Antolin, Carlos Mendoza Dehevia, and Company

Michal Horowitz, Marc Antolin

Emma Kingston, Maya Kristal Tenebaum

Ashley Margolis

Alon Moni Aboutboul

Alon Moni Aboutboul, Sargon Yelda

Alon Moni Aboutboul, Miri Mesika





