Photos: Inside Rehearsal For PICKLE at Park Theatre

After captivating audiences during its sold-out performances in May, Pickle has released rehearsal images ahead of its return to Park Theatre this November as part of the Make Mine A Double Festival.

Writer Deli Segal (Ali & Dahlia, Pleasance Theatre) stars in this cheeky and authentic exploration of what it means to be a young Jewish woman in London today, in a tale brought to life by female-led Jewish creative team.

Performances run Monday 14th November - Saturday 26th November 2022.

Photo Credit: Danny Kaan