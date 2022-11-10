Photos: Inside Rehearsal For PICKLE at Park Theatre
Performances run Monday 14th November – Saturday 26th November 2022.
After captivating audiences during its sold-out performances in May, Pickle has released rehearsal images ahead of its return to Park Theatre this November as part of the Make Mine A Double Festival.
Writer Deli Segal (Ali & Dahlia, Pleasance Theatre) stars in this cheeky and authentic exploration of what it means to be a young Jewish woman in London today, in a tale brought to life by female-led Jewish creative team.
Photo Credit: Danny Kaan
Tanya Truman
Laura Wohlwend, Deli Segal
Kayla Feldman, Josephine Frankel
Kayla Feldman, Deli Segal
Kayla Feldman
Kayla Feldman
Deli Segal
Deli Segal
Deli Segal
Deli Segal
