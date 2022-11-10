Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For PICKLE at Park Theatre

 Performances run Monday 14th November – Saturday 26th November 2022.

Nov. 10, 2022  

After captivating audiences during its sold-out performances in May, Pickle has released rehearsal images ahead of its return to Park Theatre this November as part of the Make Mine A Double Festival.

Writer Deli Segal (Ali & Dahlia, Pleasance Theatre) stars in this cheeky and authentic exploration of what it means to be a young Jewish woman in London today, in a tale brought to life by female-led Jewish creative team.

Performances run Monday 14th November - Saturday 26th November 2022.

Photo Credit: Danny Kaan

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For PICKLE at Park Theatre
Tanya Truman

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For PICKLE at Park Theatre
Laura Wohlwend, Deli Segal

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For PICKLE at Park Theatre
Kayla Feldman, Josephine Frankel

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For PICKLE at Park Theatre
Kayla Feldman, Deli Segal

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For PICKLE at Park Theatre
Kayla Feldman

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For PICKLE at Park Theatre
Kayla Feldman

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For PICKLE at Park Theatre
Deli Segal

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For PICKLE at Park Theatre
Deli Segal

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For PICKLE at Park Theatre
Deli Segal

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For PICKLE at Park Theatre
Deli Segal




JONNY FEATHERS THE ROCK AND ROLL PIGEON Comes To Riverside This Christmas Photo
JONNY FEATHERS THE ROCK AND ROLL PIGEON Comes To Riverside This Christmas
Following a critically acclaimed run at Park Theatre, Jonny Feathers The Rock and Roll Pigeon is flying down to Riverside Studios to kick off the festive season for families and little rebels using the power of rock'n'rolling.
2022 Achates Philanthropy Prize Winners Announced Photo
2022 Achates Philanthropy Prize Winners Announced
The winners of the 2022 Achates Philanthropy Prize, the only annual prize that celebrates first-time supporters of culture in the UK, were announced last night at a special ceremony at Birmingham Symphony Hall, presented by philanthropist and long-standing Symphony Hall donor, Peter How.
The Earl Of Wessex Visits Northern Ballet On The Eve Of THE NUTCRACKER National Tour Photo
The Earl Of Wessex Visits Northern Ballet On The Eve Of THE NUTCRACKER National Tour
Northern Ballet's Royal Patron, Prince Edward, The Earl of Wessex, visited the Company on the eve of opening night at Woking's New Victoria Theatre. His Royal Highness spoke to cast and crew members to wish them the best of luck for their upcoming performances and hear about the creative process behind the production.
Creation Theatre Launches The UKs First Full-Time PAYE Rep Company With Daughter Of Edward Photo
Creation Theatre Launches The UK's First Full-Time PAYE Rep Company With Daughter Of Edward Woodward
The leading company for site-specific and digital theatre has announced their brand-new Rep Company.  In response to the current climate, where the lack of job security for actors leads to poor mental health and wellbeing, Creation Theatre is offering a company of actors full-time PAYE contracts – which is very rarely seen for performers in the industry.

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: See James Darch, Daisy Wood-Davis & More in Rehearsals for GLORY RIDE at The Other Palace TheatrePhotos: See James Darch, Daisy Wood-Davis & More in Rehearsals for GLORY RIDE at The Other Palace Theatre
November 9, 2022

Rehearsal images have been released for new, original musical based on an amazing, true story from the Second World War, Glory Ride, which will have its world premiere in the main theatre at The Other Palace as a staged concert for three performances this November. See the photos here!
Lost Dog Present RUINATION, An Alternative Christmas Show at the Linbury TheatreLost Dog Present RUINATION, An Alternative Christmas Show at the Linbury Theatre
November 9, 2022

The company that charmed audiences with their award-winning Juliet & Romeo in 2019 returns to the Royal Opera House with Ruination, a new show for Christmas. Melding dance comedy and theatre, Lost Dog's Artistic Director Ben Duke is known for his witty and inventive reinterpretations of the classics.
Marylebone Theatre Announces Second Season of Theatre, Dance, Music, and MoreMarylebone Theatre Announces Second Season of Theatre, Dance, Music, and More
November 9, 2022

London's new cross-arts venue, Marylebone Theatre, has announced its exciting second season.   Near Baker Street, the new performing arts venue is carving out a special place on the London cultural scene as a beautiful and grand but intimate setting offering a wide variety of programming with theatre, music, dance and spoken word. 
Lily Allen and Steve Pemberton Will Star in West End Premiere of THE PILLOWMANLily Allen and Steve Pemberton Will Star in West End Premiere of THE PILLOWMAN
November 9, 2022

With an all-star cast including Lily Allen and Steve Pemberton, Matthew Dunster directs the first major revival and West End season of Martin McDonagh's electrifying and savagely funny Olivier Award-winning play The Pillowman.
VIDEO: SHAUN THE SHEEP Stars in an All New Christmas AdVIDEO: SHAUN THE SHEEP Stars in an All New Christmas Ad
November 9, 2022

Two British institutions have come together this year for a festive celebration, with Shaun the Sheep and friends staging their own version of a Royal Albert Hall Christmas in a brand new seasonal advert.