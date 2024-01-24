Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Jez Butterworth's THE HILLS OF CALIFORNIA

Performances run 27 January - 15 June.

By: Jan. 24, 2024

The Hills of California Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: £18
Cast
Photos
Videos

All new rehearsal photos have been released for Jez Butterworth’s new play, The Hills of California. With a cast led byLaura Donnelly (The Ferryman, The Nevers, Outlander), Leanne Best (Sweat, Ripper Street, Line of Duty), Ophelia Lovibond (Minx, W1A, The Effect) and Helena Wilson (Vogue World, Jack Absolute Flies Again, Rosencrantz & Guildenstern) as the Webb family.

They are joined by Bryan Dick, Shaun Dooley, Corey Johnson, Richard Lumsden, Natasha Magigi, Nancy Allsop, Sophia Ally, Lara McDonnell, Nicola Turner, Will Barratt, Georgina Hellier, Alfie Jackson, Lucy Moran, Stevie Raine, Jasmyn Banks, Jessica Elisa Boyd, Monica Faldes, William Lawlor and Angela Phinnimore.

Following their multi-award-winning triumph, The Ferryman, Jez Butterworth, writer of Jerusalem, and Sam Mendes, director of The Lehman Trilogy, return to the West End to bring you The Hills of California. The latest play from the acclaimed playwright will run at Harold Pinter Theatre for a limited season from 27 January to 15 June 2024.

“This house. It’s called ‘Sea View’. It’s just I’ve looked out of every window, and you can’t. You can’t see the sea.” 

Blackpool, 1976. The driest summer in 200 years. The beaches are packed. The hotels are heaving. In the sweltering backstreets, far from the choc ices and donkey rides, the Webb Sisters are returning to their mother’s run-down guest house, as she lies dying upstairs.

  

The creative team for The Hills of California is Writer: Jez Butterworth, Director: Sam Mendes, Designer: Rob Howell, Lighting Designer: Natasha Chivers, Composer, Sound Designer and Arranger: Nick Powell, Choreographer: Ellen Kane, Musical Supervisor and Arranger: Candida Caldicot, Casting Director: Amy Ball, Young Person’s Casting Director: Verity Naughton and Associate Director: Zoé Ford Burnett.

Photo Credit: Mark Douet and Justine Matthew




