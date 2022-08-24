Photos: Inside Rehearsal For HELP! WE ARE STILL ALIVE at Seven Dials Playhouse

Following their sold-out smash-hit with Sondheim's 'Anyone Can Whistle' at Southwark Playhouse earlier this year, The Grey Area Theatre Company in association with Seven Dials Playhouse presents the world premiere of the musical Help! We Are Still Alive at Seven Dials Playhouse. Check out rehearsal photos here!

Performances run 5 September - 15 October, 2022.

Jass and Finn have survived the apocalypse - but can their relationship take the strain? What do you do when the last person on earth no longer floats your boat?



'Help! We are Still Alive', Book & Lyrics by Imogen Palmer (She/They) Music & Lyrics by Tim Gilvin (He/Him) is a hilarious, gig-style queer, comedy musical about keeping the romance alive when everything else is dead as a doornail.



It's '28 Days Later' meets 'When Harry Met Sally' with catchy and heart-breaking songs.



Photo Credit: Danny Khan