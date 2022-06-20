Photos: Inside Press Night of A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 at the Donmar Warehouse

Check out all new photos from this weekend's press night for A Doll's House, Part 2 at the Donmar Warehouse.

The production stars Noma Dumezweni, alongside Patricia Allison, Brían F. O'Byrne, and June Watson.

Fifteen years after Nora Helmer slammed the door on her stifling marriage, she's back with an urgent request. But first she must face the family she left behind.

Directed by James Macdonald, with a cast led by double Olivier Award-winner Noma Dumezweni, Lucas Hnath audaciously picks up where Ibsen's revolutionary masterpiece left off.

And no, you don't need to have seen Part 1.

Performances run 10 June - 6 August 2022.