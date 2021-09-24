Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Inside Press Night For the West End Transfer of THE LAST FIVE YEARS

Sep. 24, 2021  

Last night was the press night of the West End transfer of Jason Robert Brown's Drama Desk Award-winning musical THE LAST FIVE YEARS at the Garrick Theatre.

Check out photos below!

THE LAST FIVE YEARS is an emotionally powerful story about two New Yorkers who fall in and out of love over the course of five years. The musical stars Molly Lynch as Cathy and Oli Higginson as Jamie and is directed by Jonathan O'Boyle.

This will be the first time the musical will have had a significant run of length in the West End and this production has already had quite a journey, having opened at Southwark Playhouse both before and after the first lockdown. THE LAST FIVE YEARS was first seen in 2001 and ran off-Broadway in 2002. It was turned into a film in 2014 starring Anna Kendrick and Jeremy Jordan.

Photo Credit: Darren Bell

The Last Five Years
Chris Kowalski

The Last Five Years
Christine Bennington

The Last Five Years
Creative Team

The Last Five Years
Donna Preston

The Last Five Years
Hayler Palmer

The Last Five Years
Jamie Lambert and Katy Lipson

The Last Five Years
Jamie Muscato

The Last Five Years
Joanna Clifton

The Last Five Years
John Calea and Philip Baldwin

The Last Five Years
Larissa Eddie

The Last Five Years
Leo Munby, Nick Barstow

The Last Five Years
Hayley Palmer, Larissa Eddie

The Last Five Years
Molly Lynch, Oli Higginson

The Last Five Years
Molly Lynch, Oli Higginson

The Last Five Years
Molly Lynch, Oli Higginson

The Last Five Years
Molly Lynch, Oli Higginson

The Last Five Years
Molly Lynch, Oli Higginson

The Last Five Years
Molly Lynch

The Last Five Years
Oli Higginson

The Last Five Years
Katy Lipson

The Last Five Years
Rosemary Ashe, Richard Gibson

The Last Five Years
Scarlett Douglas and guest

The Last Five Years
Stevie Ruffs

The Last Five Years
Producing Team

