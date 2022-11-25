Photos: Inside Press Night For ELF THE MUSICAL at Dominion Theatre

Press night of ELF The Musical took place at the Dominion Theatre yesterday, Thursday 24 November 2022. Guests included Katherine Ryan, Russell Kane, Shane Richie, Rachel Stevens and Denise Welch. Check out photos below!

ELF stars Simon Lipkin as Buddy, Georgina Castle as Jovie, Tom Chambers as Walter Hobbs, Rebecca Lock as Emily Hobbs, Kim Ismay as Debs, Nicholas Pound as Santa and Dermot Canavan as Store Manager.



With songs by Tony Award nominees Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin and a book by Tony award winners by Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin, the feel-good bonanza is based on the beloved 2003 New Line Cinema hit starring Will Ferrell.