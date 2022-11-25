Photos: Inside Press Night For ELF THE MUSICAL at Dominion Theatre
Guests included Katherine Ryan, Russell Kane, Shane Richie, Rachel Stevens and Denise Welch.
Press night of ELF The Musical took place at the Dominion Theatre yesterday, Thursday 24 November 2022. Guests included Katherine Ryan, Russell Kane, Shane Richie, Rachel Stevens and Denise Welch. Check out photos below!
ELF stars Simon Lipkin as Buddy, Georgina Castle as Jovie, Tom Chambers as Walter Hobbs, Rebecca Lock as Emily Hobbs, Kim Ismay as Debs, Nicholas Pound as Santa and Dermot Canavan as Store Manager.
With songs by Tony Award nominees Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin and a book by Tony award winners by Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin, the feel-good bonanza is based on the beloved 2003 New Line Cinema hit starring Will Ferrell.
Photo Credit: Piers Allardyce
Nicholas Pound, Kim Ismay, Dermot Canavan
Company
Company
Company
Company
Company
Company
Andrew Castle and Georgina Castle
Bob Martin, Chad Beguelian, Matthew Sklar
Ingrid Sutej, Miguel Seban
Larissa Eddie, MIchael Joseph Hardwich, Precious Muir
Logan Clark, Rebecca Lock, Dexter Barry
Miguel Esteban, Ingrid Sutej, Matthew Sklar, Chad Beguelian, Bob Martin
Simon Lipkin, Georgina Castle, Tom Chambers
Michael Joseph Hardwick
Veness Feltz
Alessandro
Amira Arasteh
Amy Day and guest
Amy Hart
Andrew Castle, Sophia Castle
Brendyn Hatfield
Cassie Amji
Chad Beguelian, Bob Martin, Matthew Sklar
Chris Kowalski
Dani Harmer and Avarie-Belle
Freddy Cousin Brown
Grecia Delapaz
Katherine Ryan and Violet
Linda Robson with Betsy and Lila
Mark Rhodes and family
Megan McKenna
Michael Joseph Hardwich
Precious Muir
Sam Rason and Amy Hart
Shane Richie and daughters
Sian Welby
Sonny Jay and Sian Welby
Vanessa Bauer
