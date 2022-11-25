Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Photos: Inside Press Night For ELF THE MUSICAL at Dominion Theatre

Guests included Katherine Ryan, Russell Kane, Shane Richie, Rachel Stevens and Denise Welch.

Nov. 25, 2022  

Press night of ELF The Musical took place at the Dominion Theatre yesterday, Thursday 24 November 2022. Guests included Katherine Ryan, Russell Kane, Shane Richie, Rachel Stevens and Denise Welch. Check out photos below!

ELF stars Simon Lipkin as Buddy, Georgina Castle as Jovie, Tom Chambers as Walter Hobbs, Rebecca Lock as Emily Hobbs, Kim Ismay as Debs, Nicholas Pound as Santa and Dermot Canavan as Store Manager.


With songs by Tony Award nominees Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin and a book by Tony award winners by Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin, the feel-good bonanza is based on the beloved 2003 New Line Cinema hit starring Will Ferrell.

Photo Credit: Piers Allardyce

Georgina Castle
Georgina Castle

Logan Clark
Logan Clark

Nicholas Pound, Kim Ismay, Dermot Canavan
Nicholas Pound, Kim Ismay, Dermot Canavan

Rebecca Lock
Rebecca Lock

Simon Lipkin
Simon Lipkin

Company
Company

Company
Company

Company
Company

Company
Company

Company
Company

Company
Company

Tom Chambers
Tom Chambers

Tom Chambers
Tom Chambers

Andrew Castle and Georgina Castle
Andrew Castle and Georgina Castle

Bob Martin, Chad Beguelian, Matthew Sklar
Bob Martin, Chad Beguelian, Matthew Sklar

Clare Harding, Tom Chambers
Clare Harding, Tom Chambers

Georgina Castle
Georgina Castle

Hayley Palmer
Hayley Palmer

Ingrid Sutej, Miguel Seban
Ingrid Sutej, Miguel Seban

Kim Ismay
Kim Ismay

Logan Clark
Logan Clark

Larissa Eddie, MIchael Joseph Hardwich, Precious Muir
Larissa Eddie, MIchael Joseph Hardwich, Precious Muir

Logan Clark, Rebecca Lock, Dexter Barry
Logan Clark, Rebecca Lock, Dexter Barry

Miguel Esteban, Ingrid Sutej, Matthew Sklar, Chad Beguelian, Bob Martin
Miguel Esteban, Ingrid Sutej, Matthew Sklar, Chad Beguelian, Bob Martin

Simon Lipkin, Georgina Castle, Tom Chambers
Simon Lipkin, Georgina Castle, Tom Chambers

Michael Joseph Hardwick
Michael Joseph Hardwick

Nicholas Pound
Nicholas Pound

Rebecca Lock
Rebecca Lock

Simon Lipkin, Georgina Castle
Simon Lipkin, Georgina Castle

Simon Lipkin
Simon Lipkin

Tom Chambers, Rebecca Lock
Tom Chambers, Rebecca Lock

Tom Chambers
Tom Chambers

Veness Feltz
Veness Feltz

Alessandro
Alessandro

Amira Arasteh
Amira Arasteh

Amy Day and guest
Amy Day and guest

Amy Hart
Amy Hart

Andrew Castle, Sophia Castle
Andrew Castle, Sophia Castle

Brendyn Hatfield
Brendyn Hatfield

Cassie Amji
Cassie Amji

Chad Beguelian, Bob Martin, Matthew Sklar
Chad Beguelian, Bob Martin, Matthew Sklar

Chris Kowalski
Chris Kowalski

Dani Harmer and Avarie-Belle
Dani Harmer and Avarie-Belle

Denise Welch
Denise Welch

Freddy Cousin Brown
Freddy Cousin Brown

Grecia Delapaz
Grecia Delapaz

Hayley Palmer
Hayley Palmer

Jane Moore
Jane Moore

Katherine Ryan and Violet
Katherine Ryan and Violet

Larissa Eddie
Larissa Eddie

Linda Robson with Betsy and Lila
Linda Robson with Betsy and Lila

Mark Rhodes and family
Mark Rhodes and family

Megan McKenna
Megan McKenna

Michael Joseph Hardwich
Michael Joseph Hardwich

Penny Smith
Penny Smith

Precious Muir
Precious Muir

Rachel Stevens
Rachel Stevens

Russell Kane
Russell Kane

Sam Rason and Amy Hart
Sam Rason and Amy Hart

Shane Richie and daughters
Shane Richie and daughters

Sian Welby
Sian Welby

Sonny Jay and Sian Welby
Sonny Jay and Sian Welby

Vanessa Bauer
Vanessa Bauer

Victoria Valentine
Victoria Valentine





