Photos: In Rehearsal For BAKKHAI at National Youth Theatre Repertory Company

This new version of Euripides’ classic is originally re-imagined by poet Anne Carson, and adapted and directed by Maisie Newman for the NYT REP.

Apr. 25, 2023  
National Youth Theatre has released rehearsal photos of the final production in the 2023 REP Season, Bakkhai.

A Queer reimagining of the Ancient Greek classic. Ancient Greece and gig theatre collide in a boldly reimagined Bakkhai like you've never seen it before. Underscored with original electronic music, filled with celebratory raucous dance and devised with some of Britain's most exciting new talent from the NYT REP.

This new version of Euripides' classic is originally re-imagined by poet Anne Carson, and adapted and directed by Maisie Newman for the NYT REP. Maisie Newman is the recipient of the 2022 Bryan Forbes Directors Bursary, and has been mentored by Sarah Frankcom. The production team is completed by Olivia Jamieson as Set Designer, Hazel McIntosh as Costume Designer, Gillian Tan as Lighting Designer, Ben Osborn as Composer & Sound Designer, Sian Clare as Costume Supervisor, Emily Brown as Assistant Director, Julia Head as Dramaturg and Françoise Herard providing Hair & Make-Up.

The NYT REP was established to provide intensive real-world experience each year to a group of young performers and creatives. It has previously staged work at London Fashion Week, This Bright Land and Latitude festivals, as well as presenting its critically-acclaimed adaptation of Animal Farm. Bakkhai marks the final production in the NYT REP's 10th Anniversary season, following critically-acclaimed stagings of Much Ado About Nothing and Gone Too Far!

Photo Credit: Ali Wright

