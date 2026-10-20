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Photos: ILFORD BOY is Now Playing at The Donmar Warehouse

Performances will run through 28 November 2026.

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All new photos have been released from the world premiere of Ilford Boy, written by Danny Lee Wynter, at The Donmar Warehouse. Performances will run through 28 November 2026. Check out the photos below!

The cast includes indsey Coulson (Eileen), Cary Crankson (Trevor), Gershwyn Eustache Jnr (Ken), Aaron Gill (Raj), Charlotte Jaconelli (Ann), Jodie McNee (Jackie), Craig Stein (Patrick), Leo Whitfield-Harris (Ted), and Ria Zmitrowicz (Tillie).

The boy lives in Ilford, of course he’s depressed. Mixed-race teenager Ted Martin is growing up in 90s East London in a house full of chaos, laughter and tough love.

One day Patrick arrives, shaking the foundations of Ted's life with his sense of style, humour and love of show tunes. Another way to live explodes into view. One filled with art, possibility and people who see him clearly for the first time.

Directed by Donmar Artistic Director Tim Sheader, Danny Lee Wynter's Ilford Boy is a funny, moving drama about the ghosts that follow us, the families we choose, and the Streisand that helps us survive.

Photo Credit: Helen Murray

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Cary Crankson

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Craig Stein

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Craig Stein and Leo Whitfield Harris

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Craig Stein and Leo Whitfield Harris

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Craig Stein and Leo Whitfield Harris

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Charlotte Jaconelli

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Charlotte Jaconelli and Aaron Gill

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Ria Zmitrowicz

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Lindsey Coulson

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Lindsey Coulson and Craig Stein

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Leo Whitfield Harris

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Leo Whitfield Harris

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Leo Whitfield Harris and Gershwyn Eustache Jnr

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Jodie McNee

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Gershwyn Eustache Jnr

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Gershwyn Eustache Jnr and Ria Zmitrowicz

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Craig Stein

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Company

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Company

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Company

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