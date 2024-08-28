Photos: GHOST UK Tour Starring Rebekah Lowings, Jacqui Dubois & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ghost the Musical is currently on a UK Tour.

See photos below!

Rebekah Lowings (The Sound of Music) and Jacqui Dubois (People, Places and Things) reprise their iconic roles, having previously captivated audiences as Molly Jenson and Oda Mae Brown respectively. Josh St. Clair (Frozen) stars as Sam Wheat and James Mateo-Salt (Bonnie and Clyde) as Carl Bruner.

Joining them is the legendary entertainer, Les Dennis playing the contrasting roles of Hospital Ghost and Lionel Ferguson. Known to audiences through his extensive screen credits, including being a regular face of Saturday Night television thorough the 80s and 90s. More recently he has also appeared on stage in the hugely popular West End shows Only Fools and Horses The Musical and Hairspray.

Jules Brown (The Shawshank Redemption) is also reprising the role of Willie Lopez, and completing the cast is Garry Lee (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie) as Subway Ghost, Tanisha Butterfield (Sister Act The Musical) as Clara, Keiahna Jackson-Jones (professional stage debut) as Louise, Molly Cleere (Mamma Mia! The Party) as Mrs. Santiago/Bank Officer, Gabrielle Cummins (Annie) as Officer Wallace, Olivia-Rose Deer (professional stage debut) as Susan/Ortisha, Wade Lewin (The Lion King) as Orlando, Jamie Pritchard (Les Misérables) as Detective Biederman, with Joe Readman (Grease The Musical) in the ensemble.

Written by multi-Brit Award winner Dave Stewart and Grammy award winning Glen Ballard, with a script by Bruce Joel Rubin based on his Oscar winning screenplay, Ghost the Musical brings all the romance and magic of the classic story to life on stage.

Walking back to their apartment late one night, a tragic encounter sees Sam murdered and his girlfriend Molly alone, in despair and utterly lost. With the help of a phony storefront psychic, Sam, trapped between this world and the next, tries to communicate with Molly in the hope of saving her from grave danger...

