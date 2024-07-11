Photos: Fuerza Bruta Returns To London In AVEN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After 10 long years, Fuerza Bruta has finally returned to its London home - the Roundhouse - with its incredible new show AVEN, a rollercoaster ride of euphoria, optimism and desire. Fuerza Bruta brings a unique, club-theatre, experience to audiences through a spectacle of dance, music, movement, and passion that fills hearts with collective joy. See photos from the production.

AVEN is a celebration of adventure and paradise. This is a show that seeks collective happiness and pushes everyone’s limits to find it. It sweeps the audience up and envelops them with an unstoppable force. This is a show that will leave everyone breathless for more. This strictly limited 8 week has its official opening tonight 11 July and runs until 1 September 2024.

AVEN is created by Fuerza Bruta Artistic Director Diqui James with music and musical direction by Gaby Kerpel.

Photo Credit: Johan Personn



Aven by Fuerza Bruta, , Director - Diqui James; Music Creator - Gaby Kerpel; Technical Director - Alejandro Garcia, General Coordinator - Fabio D'Aquila, Lighting Designer - GASPAR POTOCNIK, Performers - GEORGINA SEVAa??LUCIA ECHAZU MARIA FIGUEROA CINTIA TORRES GARCIA DEOLINDA PEREIRA DELVALLE Production Manager FELIPE ROMERO Head Crew JOSE SALVATIERRA Sound FEDERICO CONI FERNANDO DRAGONE AGUSTIN LAZARTE BURGOS DAMIAN GOMEZ FABIAN SOSA BRITES DJ-BRESH LUZ RODRIGUEZ Performed at the Roundhouse; London, 2024

