Photos: First Look at the UK Tour of 42ND STREET

Samantha Womack stars as Dorothy Brock, alongside Michael Praed as Julian Marsh,  and more!

By: Aug. 07, 2023

All new photos have been released from the UK tour of 42nd Street. Samantha Womack stars as Dorothy Brock, alongside Michael Praed as Julian Marsh, Faye Tozer as Maggie Jones, Les Dennis as Bert Barry and Nicole-Lily Baisden as Peggy Sawyer.

The cast will be completed by Sam Lips as Billy Lawlor, with Erica-Jayne Alden, George Beet, Charlie Bishop, Kevin BrewisOlly Christopher, Briana Craig, Jordan CrouchRhianna Dorris, Ashleigh Graham, Alyn HawkeAimee Hodnett, Connor Hughes, Deja LintonSarah-Marie Maxwell, Greta McKinnon, Ben Middleton, Benjamin MundyAnthony Ofoegbu and Jessica Wright.

Following its run at the Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury, the production will visit Leeds, Bristol, Plymouth, Cardiff, Glasgow, Milton Keynes, Liverpool, Manchester, Southampton, Newcastle, Woking and Belfast. 

Photo Credit: Johan Persson

Faye Tozer and company

Faye Tozer and Les Dennis

Faye Tozer

Les Dennis and Michael Praed

Michael Praed and Nicole Lily Baisden

Michael Praed

Nicole Lily Baisden and company

Nicole Lily Baisden and Michael Praed

Samantha Womack

Company

Anthony Ofoegbu and Samantha Womack

Oliver Farnworth and Samantha Womack

Samantha Womack

Samantha Womack

Samantha Womack



