Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

Photos: First Look at the New Queens of SIX in the West End

The new cast began performances on 17 October.

By: Nov. 24, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Mandy Patinkin Visits Bernadette Peters at STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Photo 1 Photos: Mandy Patinkin Visits Bernadette Peters at STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS
Donmar Warehouse Production of NEXT TO NORMAL Will Transfer to the West End in 2024 Photo 2 Donmar's NEXT TO NORMAL Will Transfer to the West End
Video: Get a First Look at the Trailer for SUNSET BOULEVARD, Starring Nicole Scherzinger Photo 3 Video: Get a First Look at the Trailer for SUNSET BOULEVARD Starring Nicole Scherzinger
Review: THE MONGOL KHAN, London Coliseum Photo 4 Review: THE MONGOL KHAN, London Coliseum

SIX Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets Starting at £21
Cast
Photos
Videos

Get a first look at the new Queens of SIX in the West End, including Nikki Bentley (Wicked – West End) as Catherine of Aragon, Thao Therese Nguyen (Miss Saigon – West End and UK & Ireland Tour) as Anne Boleyn, Kayleigh McKnight (Heathers the Musical – The Other Palace) as Jane Seymour, Reca Oakley (SIX - NCL) as Anna of Cleves, Inez Budd (Heathers the Musical – The Other Palace) as Katherine Howard and Janiq Charles (Disney’s The Lion King – West End & UK Tour) as Catherine Parr.

They are joined by Gabriella Stylianou (The Great British Bake Off Musical – Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham & West End) as Alternate Aragon/Seymour and Dance Captain, Naomi Alade (Beautiful – The Carole King Musical – UK Tour) as Alternate Boleyn/Cleves, Hannah Lowther (The SpongeBob Musical – Southbank Centre, London & UK Tour) as Alternate Howard/Parr, Meg Dixon-Brasil (SIX - NCL) as Super Swing and Natalie Pilkington (SIX – UK & Ireland Tour, South Korea, NCL) as UK Super Swing.

Check out the photos below!

Think you know the SIX Wives of Henry VIII? Think again… 

 Prepare to lose your head and experience the Tudor Wives’ lives as they turn back the clock and take to the stage to reclaim their crowns and retell their stories of love, loss and the infamous ex they all have in common.  

Join Aragon, Boleyn, Seymour, Cleves, Howard and Parr, backed by their fierce on-stage band,  the Ladies in Waiting, and Get Down to a royal retelling of the sassiest story in British Her-story.  

The crowning glory of the West End, Broadway and beyond, SIX, created by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, is currently booking in the West End until 28 April 2024 at the Vaudeville Theatre.  As recently announced, the Queendom has hit 1.5million followers globally – across YouTube, Instagram, X, TikTok and Facebook in the UK, US, Australia, Korea and beyond.

Winner of over 35 international awards, including two 2022 Tony Awards, a Whatsonstage award, and nominated for five Oliviers, SIX can also be seen live on stage worldwide: on Broadway at the Lena Horne Theatre in New York, across the UK on its current sell-out, record-breaking tour, with two concurrent North American tours, a recent Australian tour and forthcoming productions due to play Korea, Holland and Canada. 

The show’s 2018 debut at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe hastened its West End transfer in January 2019 at the Arts Theatre. In 2020, SIX transferred for a short West End season at the Lyric Theatre before opening at its current home, the Vaudeville theatre in November 2021.  

SIX is written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, with direction by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, Choreography is by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, with set design by Emma Bailey, costume design by Gabriella Slade, lighting design by Tim Deiling, sound design by Paul Gatehouse, musical orchestration by Tom Curran, and musical supervision by Joe Beighton. 

Photo Credit: Pamela Raith

SIX
Thao Therese Nguyen and cast

SIX
Janiq Charles and cast

SIX
Reca Oakley and cast

SIX
Inez Budd

SIX
Kayleigh McKnight

SIX
Nikki Bentley and cast

SIX
Cast of SIX

SIX
Cast of SIX

SIX
Cast of SIX



BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES

1
Guest Blog: Actor Baker Mukasa on Being Part of BRIEF ENCOUNTER Photo
Guest Blog: Actor Baker Mukasa on Being Part of BRIEF ENCOUNTER

Baker Mukasa gives an insight into preparing for the role of this iconic story which has been re-imagined as a musical at Manchester’s Royal Exchange Theatre this Christmas.

2
Photos: First Look at the National Theatres THE HOUSE OF BERNARDA ALBA Photo
Photos: First Look at the National Theatre's THE HOUSE OF BERNARDA ALBA

The National Theatre has released the production images for The House of Bernarda Alba, in a co-production with Playful Productions. 

3
Hampstead Theatre Launches £1.25m Fundraising Appeal Photo
Hampstead Theatre Launches £1.25m Fundraising Appeal

Hampstead Theatre has launched the #HampsteadAhead campaign, a £1.25m philanthropic appeal, to propel Hampstead Theatre as it continues to nurture and commission writers, produce new plays and offer significant ticket subsidies to thousands of young people.

4
Hampstead Theatre Announces New Spring Season Photo
Hampstead Theatre Announces New Spring Season

Spring 2024 will see four world premieres, one UK premiere, and one English language premiere by acclaimed writers including April De Angelis, Stephen Adly Guirgis, Christopher Hampton and Richard Nelson alongside rising playwrights Sarah Power and Richard Molloy.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Listen to 'Touched By An Angel' From New Musical STARTER FOR TEN Video
Listen to 'Touched By An Angel' From New Musical STARTER FOR TEN
Watch the All New Christmas TV Advert For MRS. DOUBTFIRE THE MUSICAL Video
Watch the All New Christmas TV Advert For MRS. DOUBTFIRE THE MUSICAL
Check Out New Footage of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL in the West End Video
Check Out New Footage of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL in the West End
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SHUCKED
THE BOOK OF MORMON

Recommended For You