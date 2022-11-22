Photos: First Look at VARY V ROONEY: THE WAGATHA CHRISTIE TRIAL at the Wyndham's Theatre

Vardy v Rooney: The Wagatha Christie Trial is running 29th November, 6th, 13th and 20th Dec and 10th January all at the Wyndham's Theatre.

Get a first look at photos below!

Lucy May Barker (Mamma Mia!, West End; Pine Hampstead Theatre), will play Rebekah Vardy and Laura Dos Santos (Yes So I Said Yes, Finborough Theatre; My White Best Friend, Liverpool Everyman) will play Coleen Rooney. They will be joined by Jonathan Broadbent (The Comedy of Errors, RSC; My Night With Reg, Donmar and West End) as Hugh Tomlinson QC, and Nathan McMullen (Misfits, E4; Hushabye Mountain, Hope Mill) and Sharan Phull (Everybody's Talking About Jamie, UK Tour; The Apology, Arcola) who will both be playing multiple roles including Wayne Rooney, Jamie Vardy and Harpreet Robertson. Further casting is to be announced.



Adapted from seven days of the High Court transcript by Liv Hennessy (finalist in the Paines Plough's Women's Prize for Playwriting) and directed by Lisa Spirling (Artistic Director of Theatre503), Vardy v Rooney: The Wagatha Christie Trial will bring the dramatic legal action to life.

Tickets are on sale now for the additional performances from www.wagathaplay.com / Box Office 0344 482 5151.

From sting operations to sensational headlines, this verbatim production will reveal what went on behind closed doors in the case that turned social media sleuthing into high drama. Audiences will see first-hand, and in the words of Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney, how the extraordinary week in court played out.

Vardy v Rooney is a story stranger than fiction, with lurid one-liners and revelations blurring the boundaries of tabloid and court case, social media and soap opera. This unique moment in British media history captivated the country but while public debate raged, only a handful of people witnessed what happened in the trial. Now audiences can watch the intrigue and intricacies of the case live on stage in the West End.

Vardy v Rooney: The Wagatha Christie Trial is adapted by Liv Hennessy, directed by Lisa Spirling and designed by Polly Sullivan, the lighting designer is Ben Bull, the sound designer is Richard Hammarton and Lizzie Manwaring is assistant director.